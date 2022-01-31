Herbal Candy enlist Lil Asian Thiccie, Tmun and plainfacedgirl for ‘Big Gurl’

Malaysian indie duo Herbal Candy have shared a new remix of their single ‘Big Boi’, this time titled ‘Big Gurl’.

Led by Malaysian rapper Lil Asian Thiccie, American singer plainfacedgirl and Malaysian musician Tmun, ‘Big Gurl’ is an all-female rework of Herbal Candy’s October 2021 single.

‘Big Gurl’ features the same suave beat from Herbal Candy’s original track with Lil Asian Thiccie, Tmun and plainfacedgirl’s unique verses.

Listen to ‘Big Gurl’ below.

‘Big Gurl’ marks the second remix that ‘Big Boi’ has received in recent weeks. On January 21, the track received an “all-star” remix featuring fellow Malaysian artists Shelhiel, F.Rider, Nakalness of FORCEPARKBOIS, ChronicalZ and Ninjaboi.

Per a press release, ‘Big Boi’ centers around the theme of “the mental state of you being there for yourself before anyone else”. The track’s two remixes flesh out the same theme, with its featured artists hyping themselves up in their verses.

Lil Asian Thiccie most recently released a collaborative single, ‘What If We Just Kissed’ with Penang-based producer Mulan Theory in October. In late April, she released an R&B cut titled ‘Fanta Grape’, followed by ‘Lie 2 U’ in mid-June.

Prior to ‘Big Boi’, Herbal Candy released the single ‘It’s U’ with Ven and Syamil in June 2021, and their debut EP ‘Feels Like A Trip’ in December 2020, which included the tracks ‘Inside’, ‘Maybe’, ‘Pretty Ugly’ and more.