The 2023 Grammys take place today (February 5) in Los Angeles, with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Harry Styles leading the nominations going into the event.

As is tradition, the ceremony will be split into two parts. The premiere ceremony, which begins at 8:30pm GMT, will see the bulk of the winners revealed before the main telecast ceremony will take place at 1am GMT.

Beyoncé could take home the most awards this year, with nine nods in categories including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year. Lamar follows behind her with eight nominations, while Adele has seven. Styles, Future, Mary J. Blige and DJ Khaled are all in the running for six awards.

Advertisement

Performances will come from Styles, Bad Bunny, Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, and more. A special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will also be held, featuring LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, and many others.

The in memoriam segment, meanwhile, will be soundtracked by performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Migos’ Quavo.

Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammys, marking his third consecutive year helming the event. Find out how to watch the ceremony here and keep checking back to NME.com for all the action as it happens.

The full list of 2023 Grammys winners is as follows (highlighted in bold):

Record Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Album Of The Year

Advertisement

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’

Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Lizzo – ‘Special’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

Song Of The Year

Adele – ‘Easy On Me

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Bad Bunny – ‘Moscow Mule’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’

Coldplay & BTS – ‘My Universe’

Post Malone & Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – winner

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – ‘Thank You’

Kelly Clarkson – ‘When Christmas Comes Around…’

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ – winner

Norah Jones – ‘I Dream Of Christmas’

Pentatonix – ‘Evergreen’

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’ – winner

Lizzo – ‘Special’

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’ – winner

Bonobo – ‘Rosewood’

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Diplo & Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – ‘Intimidated’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘On My Knees’

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’

Bonobo – ‘Fragments’

Diplo – ‘Diplo’

Odesza – ‘The Last Goodbye’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Surrender’

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – ‘Jacob’s Ladder’

Domi & JD Beck – ‘Not Tight’

Grant Geissman – ‘Blooz’

Jeff Coffin – ‘Between Dreaming And Joy’

Snarky Puppy – ‘Empire Central’ – winner

Best Rock Performance

Beck – ‘Old Man’

The Black Keys – ‘Wild Child’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’

Bryan Adams – ‘So Happy It Hurts’

Idles – ‘Crawl!’

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’

Turnstile – ‘Holiday’

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’

Megadeth – ‘We’ll Be Back’

Muse – ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – ‘Degradation Rules’ – winner

Turnstile – ‘Blackout’

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’ – winner

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’

Turnstile – ‘Blackout’

The War On Drugs – ‘Harmonia’s Dream’

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – ‘Dropout Boogie’

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – ‘The Boy Named If’

Idles – ‘Crawler’

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Patient Number 9’ – winner

Spoon – ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Big Thief – ‘Certainty’

Florence And The Machine – ‘King’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’ – winner

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – ‘WE’

Big Thief – ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’

Björk – ‘Fossora’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’ – winner

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Cool It Down’

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – ‘Virgo’s Groove’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’

Lucky Daye – ‘Over’

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – ‘Here With Me’

Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’ – winner

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight’

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – ‘Keeps on Fallin’’

Beyoncé – ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’ – winner

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Do 4 Love’

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – ‘Cuff It’ – winner

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’

PJ Morton – ‘Please Don’t Walk Away’

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – ‘Operation Funk’

Moonchild – ‘Starfuit’

Steve Lacy – ‘Gemini Rights’ – winner

Tank And The Bangas – ‘Red Balloon’

Terrace Martin – ‘Drones’

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – ‘Breezy (Deluxe)’

Lucky Daye – ‘Candy Drip’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

PJ Morton – ‘Watch The Sun’

Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’ – winner

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’

Hitkidd & Glorilla – ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’ – winner

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – ‘Beautiful’

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’ – winner

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – ‘Die Hard’

Latto – ‘Big Energy (Live)’

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’ – winner

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – ‘God Did’

Future – ‘I Never Liked You’

Jack Harlow – ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Heartfirst’

Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’

Miranda Lambert – ‘In His Arms’

Willie Nelson – ‘Live Forever’ – winner

Zach Bryan – ‘Something In The Orange’

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – ‘Midnight Rider’s Prayer’

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – ‘Never Wanted To Be That Girl’ – winner

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – ‘Wishful Drinking’

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – ‘Does He Love You (Revisited)’

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘Going Where The Lonely Go’

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – ‘’Til You Can’t’ – winner

Luke Combs – ‘Doin’ This’

Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’

Miranda Lambert – ‘If I Was a Cowboy’

Taylor Swift – ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)’

Willie Nelson – ‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’

Luke Combs – ‘Growin’ Up’

Maren Morris – ‘Humble Quest’

Miranda Lambert – ‘Palomino’

Willie Nelson – ‘A Beautiful Time’ – winner

Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – ‘The Passenger’

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – ‘Mantra Americana’

Mystic Mirror – ‘White Sun’ – winner

Paul Avgerinos – ‘Joy’

Will Ackerman – ‘Positano Songs’

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire – ‘Rounds (Live)’

Gerald Albright – ‘Keep Holding On’

John Beasley – ‘Cherokee/Koko’

Marcus Baylor – ‘Call Of The Drum’

Melissa Aldana – ‘Falling’

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – ‘Endangered Species’ – winner

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – ‘The Evening: Live At Apparatus’

Carmen Lundy – ‘Fade To Black’

Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Ghost Song’

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – ‘Fifty’

Samara Joy – ‘Linger Awhile’ – winner

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – ‘LongGone’

Peter Erskine Trio – ‘Live In Italy’

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – ‘New Standards, Vol. 1′ – winner

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – L’ive At The Detroit Jazz Festival’

Yellowjackets – ‘Parallel Motion’

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – ‘Bird Lives’

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows – ‘Architecture Of Storms’

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – ‘Remembering Bob Freedman’

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – ‘Center Stage’

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – ‘Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra’ – winner

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – ‘Fandango At The Wall in New York’ – winner

Arturo Sandoval – ‘Rhythm & Soul’

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – ‘Crisálida’

Flora Purim – ‘If You Will’

Miguel Zenón – ‘Música de las Américas’

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – ‘When I Pray’

Erica Campbell – ‘Positive’

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Kingdom’ – winner

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – ‘The Better Benediction’

Tye Tribbett – ‘Get Up’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Chris Tomlin – ‘Holy Forever’

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – ‘God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)’

Doe – ‘So Good’

For King & Country & Hillary Scott – ‘For God Is With Us’

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Fear Is Not My Future’ – winner

Phil Wickham – ‘Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)’

Best Gospel Album

Doe – ‘Clarity’

Maranda Curtis – ‘Die To Live’

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)’ – winner

Ricky Dillard – ‘Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)’

Tye Tribbett – ‘All Things New’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Anne Wilson – ‘My Jesus’

Chris Tomlin – ‘Always’

Elevation Worship – ‘Lion’

Maverick City Music – ‘Breathe’ – winner

TobyMac – ‘Life After Death’

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gaither Vocal Band – ‘Let’s Just Praise The Lord’

Karen Peck & New River – ‘2:22’

Keith & Kristyn Getty – ‘Confessio – Irish American Roots’

Tennessee State University – ‘The Urban Hymnal’ – winner

Willie Nelson – ‘The Willie Nelson Family’

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’

Christina Aguilera – ‘Aguilera’

Fonseca – ‘Viajante’

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – ‘Pasieros’ – winner

Sebastián Yatra – ‘Dharma +’

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – winner

Daddy Yankee – ‘Legendaddy’

Farruko – ‘La 167’

Maluma – ‘The Love & Sex Tape’

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Trap Cake, Vol. 2’

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – ‘El Alimento’

Fito Paez – ‘Los Años Salvajes’

Gaby Moreno – ‘Alegoría’

Jorge Drexler – ‘Tinta y Tiempo’

Mon Laferte – ‘1940 Carmen’

Rosalía – ‘Motomami’ – winner

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – ‘Abeja Reina’

Christian Nodal – ‘EP #1 Forajido’

Marco Antonio Solís – ‘Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)’

Natalia Lafourcade – ‘Un Canto por México – El Musical’ – winner

Los Tigres del Norte – ‘La Reunión (Deluxe)’

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives – ‘Cumbiana II’

Marc Anthony – ‘Pa’lla Voy’ – winner

La Santa Cecilia – ‘Quiero Verte Feliz’

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – ‘Imágenes Latinas’

Tito Nieves – ‘Legendario’

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – ‘Stompin’ Ground’ – winner

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – ‘Prodigal Daughter’

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – ‘Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)’

Fantastic Negrito – ‘Oh Betty’

Madison Cunningham – ‘Life According To Raechel’

Best Americana Performance

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – ‘There You Go Again’

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – ‘The Message’

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Made Up Mind’ – winner

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’

Eric Alexandrakis – ‘Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]’

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – ‘Bright Star’

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – ‘Prodigal Daughter’

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That’ – winner

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘High And Lonesome’

Sheryl Crow – ‘Forever’

Best Americana Album

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That…’

Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’ – winner

Dr. John – ‘Things Happen That Way’

Keb’ Mo’ – ‘Good To Be…’

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘Raise The Roof’

Best Bluegrass Album

The Del McCoury Band – ‘Almost Proud’

The Infamous Stringdusters – ‘Toward The Fray’

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – ‘Crooked Tree’ – winner

Peter Rowan – ‘Calling You From My Mountain’

Yonder Mountain String Band – ‘Get Yourself Outside’

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – ‘The Blues Don’t Lie’

Charlie Musselwhite – ‘Mississippi Son’

Gov’t Mule – ‘Heavy Load Blues’

John Mayall – ‘The Sun Is Shining Down’

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – ‘Get On Board’ – winner

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ben Harper – ‘Bloodline Maintenance’

Edgar Winter – ‘Brother Johnny’ – winner

Eric Gales – ‘Crown’

North Mississippi Allstars – ‘Set Sail’

Shemekia Copeland – ‘Done Come Too Far’

Best Folk Album

Aoife O’Donovan – ‘Age Of Apathy’

Janis Ian – ‘The Light At The End Of The Line’

Judy Collins – ‘Spellbound’

Madison Cunningham – ‘Revealer’ – winner

Punch Brothers – ‘Hell On Church Street’

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – ‘Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live At The Getty Center)’

Natalie Ai Kamauu – ‘Natalie Noelani’

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – ‘Lucky Man’

Ranky Tanky – ‘Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’ – winner

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – ‘Full Circle’

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid – ‘The Kalling’ – winner

Koffee – ‘Gifted’

Protoje – ‘Third Time’s The Charm’

Sean Paul – ‘Scorcha’

Shaggy – ‘Com Fly Wid Mi’

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – ‘Udhero Na’

Burna Boy – ‘Last Last’

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – ‘Gimme Love’

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – ‘Neva Bow Down’

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – ‘Bayethe’ – winner

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – ‘Queen Of Sheba’

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – ‘Between Us… (Live)’

Berklee Indian Ensemble – ‘Shuruaat’

Burna Boy – ‘Love, Damini’

Masa Takumi – ‘Sakura’ – winner

Best Children’s Music Album

Alphabet Rockers – ‘The Movement’ – winner

Divinity Roxx – ‘Ready Set Go!’

Justin Roberts – ‘Space Cadet’

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – ‘Los Fabulosos’

Wendy And DB – ‘Into The Little Blue House’

Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

Viola Davis – Finding Me – winner

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious

J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door – winner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding In Plain View

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – ‘The Closer’ – winner

Jim Gaffigan – ‘Comedy Monster’

Louis C.K. – ‘Sorry’

Patton Oswalt – ‘We All Scream’

Randy Rainbow – ‘A Little Brains, A Little Talent’

Best Musical Theatre Album

Original Broadway Cast – ‘A Strange Loop’

New Broadway Cast – ‘Caroline, Or Change’

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – ‘Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)’ – winner

Original Broadway Cast – ‘MJ The Musical’

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

Original Broadway Cast – ‘Six: Live On Opening Night’

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – Elvis

Various Artists – Encanto – winner

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco – Encanto – winner

Hans Zimmer – No Time To Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök – winner

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Beyoncé – ‘Be Alive’

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – winner

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – ‘Keep Rising (The Woman King)’

Lady Gaga – ‘Hold My Hand’

Taylor Swift – ‘Carolina’

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – ‘Nobody Like U’

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – ‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’

Danny Elfman – ‘Main Titles’

Kings Return – ‘How Deep Is Your Love’

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer -‘Scrapple From The Apple’ – winner

Remy Le Boeuf – ‘Minnesota, WI’

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – ‘2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’

Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying’

Christine McVie – ‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ – winner

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’

Louis Cole – ‘Let It Happen’

Best Recording Package

Fann – ‘Telos’

Soporus – ‘Divers’

Spiritualized – ‘Everything Was Beautiful’

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – ‘Beginningless Beginning’ – winner

Underoath – ‘Voyeurist’

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas – ‘Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)’

Danny Elfman – ‘Big Mess’

The Grateful Dead – ‘In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83’ – winner

They Might Be Giants – ‘Book’

Various Artists – ‘Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined’

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – ‘Andy Irvine / Paul Brady’

Astor Piazzolla – ‘The American Clavé Recordings’

Doc Watson – ‘Life’s Work: A Retrospective’

Harry Partch – ‘Harry Partch, 1942’

Wilco – ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)’ – winner

Best Historical Album

Blondie – ‘Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982’

Doc Watson – ‘Life’s Work: A Retrospective’

Freestyle Fellowship – ‘To Whom It May Concern…’

Glenn Gould – ‘The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions’

Wilco – ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)’ – winner

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr. – winner

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk – ‘Adolescence’

Father John Misty – ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’ – winner

Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff – winner

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)’

Ellie Goulding – ‘Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)’

The Knocks & Dragonette – ‘Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)’ – winner

Wet Leg – ‘Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)’

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun – ‘Beatitudes For A Wounded World’

The Chainsmokers – ‘Memories…Do Not Open’

Christina Aguilera – ‘Aguilera’

Jane Ira Bloom – ‘Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1’

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – ‘Divine Tides’ – winner

Best Orchestral Performance

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – ‘John Williams: The Berlin Concert’

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – ‘Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9’

New York Youth Symphony – ‘Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman’ – winner

Various Artists – Sila: ‘The Breath Of The World’

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – ‘Stay On It’

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – ‘Anthony Davis: X: The Life And Times Of Malcolm X’

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones’ – winner

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Eurydice’

Best Music Video

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

BTS – ‘Yet To Come’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ – winner

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – winner