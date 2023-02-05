NewsMusic News

Here are all the winners from the 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé, Kim Petras, Viola Davis and more made history at the event

By Rhian Daly
Harry Styles Beyoncé
Harry Styles and Beyoncé CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Grammys took place today (February 5) in Los Angeles, with Beyoncé and Harry Styles leading the winners at the event.

As is tradition, the ceremony was split into two parts. The premiere ceremony, which began at 8:30pm GMT, saw the bulk of the winners revealed before the main telecast ceremony took place at 1am GMT.

Beyoncé took home the most awards this year and made history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She picked up awards including Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

The big four awards went to Harry Styles (Album Of The Year), Lizzo (Record Of The Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song Of The Year) and Samara Joy (Best New Artist.

Performances came from Bad Bunny, who opened the show, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Styles, Lizzo and more. Migos’ Quavo paid tribute to his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment, while a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop was held.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Credit: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal.

Further history was made when actor Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her first Grammy win, while Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She honoured late DJ and producer SOPHIE during her acceptance speech.

The full list of 2023 Grammys winners is as follows (highlighted in bold):

Record Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’ – winner
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Album Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Voyage’
Adele – ’30’
Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’
Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’ – winner
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Lizzo – ‘Special’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

Song Of The Year

Adele – ‘Easy On Me
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That’ – winner
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

Best New Artist

Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy – winner
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner
Bad Bunny – ‘Moscow Mule’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’
Coldplay & BTS – ‘My Universe’
Post Malone & Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – winner

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – ‘Thank You’
Kelly Clarkson – ‘When Christmas Comes Around…’
Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ – winner
Norah Jones – ‘I Dream Of Christmas’
Pentatonix – ‘Evergreen’

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – ‘Voyage’
Adele – ’30’
Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’ – winner
Lizzo – ‘Special’

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’ – winner
Bonobo – ‘Rosewood’
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
Diplo & Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – ‘Intimidated’
Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘On My Knees’

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’ – winner
Bonobo – ‘Fragments’
Diplo – ‘Diplo’
Odesza – ‘The Last Goodbye’
Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Surrender’

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – ‘Jacob’s Ladder’
Domi & JD Beck – ‘Not Tight’
Grant Geissman – ‘Blooz’
Jeff Coffin – ‘Between Dreaming And Joy’
Snarky Puppy – ‘Empire Central’ – winner

Best Rock Performance

Beck – ‘Old Man’
The Black Keys – ‘Wild Child’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’
Bryan Adams – ‘So Happy It Hurts’
Idles – ‘Crawl!’
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’
Turnstile – ‘Holiday’

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’
Megadeth – ‘We’ll Be Back’
Muse – ‘Kill Or Be Killed’
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – ‘Degradation Rules’ – winner
Turnstile – ‘Blackout’

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’ – winner
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’
Turnstile – ‘Blackout’
The War On Drugs – ‘Harmonia’s Dream’

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – ‘Dropout Boogie’
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – ‘The Boy Named If’
Idles – ‘Crawler’
Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Mainstream Sellout’
Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Patient Number 9’ – winner
Spoon – ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Big Thief – ‘Certainty’
Florence And The Machine – ‘King’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’ – winner
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – ‘WE’
Big Thief – ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’
Björk – ‘Fossora’
Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’ – winner
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Cool It Down’

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – ‘Virgo’s Groove’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’
Lucky Daye – ‘Over’
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – ‘Here With Me’
Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’ – winner

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight’
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – ‘Keeps on Fallin’’
Beyoncé – ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’ – winner
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Snoh Aalegra – ‘Do 4 Love’

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – ‘Cuff It’ – winner
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’
PJ Morton – ‘Please Don’t Walk Away’

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – ‘Operation Funk’
Moonchild – ‘Starfuit’
Steve Lacy – ‘Gemini Rights’ – winner
Tank And The Bangas – ‘Red Balloon’
Terrace Martin – ‘Drones’

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – ‘Breezy (Deluxe)’
Lucky Daye – ‘Candy Drip’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’
PJ Morton – ‘Watch The Sun’
Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’ – winner

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’
Hitkidd & Glorilla – ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’ – winner

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – ‘Beautiful’
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’ – winner
Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – ‘Die Hard’
Latto – ‘Big Energy (Live)’

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’ – winner

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – ‘God Did’
Future – ‘I Never Liked You’
Jack Harlow – ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ – winner
Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Heartfirst’
Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’
Miranda Lambert – ‘In His Arms’
Willie Nelson – ‘Live Forever’ – winner
Zach Bryan – ‘Something In The Orange’

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – ‘Midnight Rider’s Prayer’
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – ‘Never Wanted To Be That Girl’ – winner
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – ‘Wishful Drinking’
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – ‘Does He Love You (Revisited)’
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘Going Where The Lonely Go’

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – ‘’Til You Can’t’ – winner
Luke Combs – ‘Doin’ This’
Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’
Miranda Lambert – ‘If I Was a Cowboy’
Taylor Swift – ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)’
Willie Nelson – ‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’
Luke Combs – ‘Growin’ Up’
Maren Morris – ‘Humble Quest’
Miranda Lambert – ‘Palomino’
Willie Nelson – ‘A Beautiful Time’ – winner

Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – ‘The Passenger’
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – ‘Mantra Americana’
Mystic Mirror – ‘White Sun’ – winner
Paul Avgerinos – ‘Joy’
Will Ackerman – ‘Positano Songs’

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire – ‘Rounds (Live)’
Gerald Albright – ‘Keep Holding On’
John Beasley – ‘Cherokee/Koko’
Marcus Baylor – ‘Call Of The Drum’
Melissa Aldana – ‘Falling’
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – ‘Endangered Species’ – winner

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – ‘The Evening: Live At Apparatus’
Carmen Lundy – ‘Fade To Black’
Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Ghost Song’
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – ‘Fifty’
Samara Joy – ‘Linger Awhile’ – winner

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – ‘LongGone’
Peter Erskine Trio – ‘Live In Italy’
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – ‘New Standards, Vol. 1′ – winner
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – L’ive At The Detroit Jazz Festival’
Yellowjackets – ‘Parallel Motion’

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – ‘Bird Lives’
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows – ‘Architecture Of Storms’
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – ‘Remembering Bob Freedman’
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – ‘Center Stage’
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – ‘Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra’ – winner

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – ‘Fandango At The Wall in New York’ – winner
Arturo Sandoval – ‘Rhythm & Soul’
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – ‘Crisálida’
Flora Purim – ‘If You Will’
Miguel Zenón – ‘Música de las Américas’

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – ‘When I Pray’
Erica Campbell – ‘Positive’
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Kingdom’ – winner
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – ‘The Better Benediction’
Tye Tribbett – ‘Get Up’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Chris Tomlin – ‘Holy Forever’
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – ‘God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)’
Doe – ‘So Good’
For King & Country & Hillary Scott – ‘For God Is With Us’
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Fear Is Not My Future’ – winner
Phil Wickham – ‘Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)’

Best Gospel Album

Doe – ‘Clarity’
Maranda Curtis – ‘Die To Live’
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)’ – winner
Ricky Dillard – ‘Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)’
Tye Tribbett – ‘All Things New’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Anne Wilson – ‘My Jesus’
Chris Tomlin – ‘Always’
Elevation Worship – ‘Lion’
Maverick City Music – ‘Breathe’ – winner
TobyMac – ‘Life After Death’

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gaither Vocal Band – ‘Let’s Just Praise The Lord’
Karen Peck & New River – ‘2:22’
Keith & Kristyn Getty – ‘Confessio – Irish American Roots’
Tennessee State University – ‘The Urban Hymnal’ – winner
Willie Nelson – ‘The Willie Nelson Family’

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’
Christina Aguilera – ‘Aguilera’
Fonseca – ‘Viajante’
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – ‘Pasieros’ – winner
Sebastián Yatra – ‘Dharma +’

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – winner
Daddy Yankee – ‘Legendaddy’
Farruko – ‘La 167’
Maluma – ‘The Love & Sex Tape’
Rauw Alejandro – ‘Trap Cake, Vol. 2’

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – ‘El Alimento’
Fito Paez – ‘Los Años Salvajes’
Gaby Moreno – ‘Alegoría’
Jorge Drexler – ‘Tinta y Tiempo’
Mon Laferte – ‘1940 Carmen’
Rosalía – ‘Motomami’ – winner

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – ‘Abeja Reina’
Christian Nodal – ‘EP #1 Forajido’
Marco Antonio Solís – ‘Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)’
Natalia Lafourcade – ‘Un Canto por México – El Musical’ – winner
Los Tigres del Norte – ‘La Reunión (Deluxe)’

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives – ‘Cumbiana II’
Marc Anthony – ‘Pa’lla Voy’ – winner
La Santa Cecilia – ‘Quiero Verte Feliz’
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – ‘Imágenes Latinas’
Tito Nieves – ‘Legendario’

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – ‘Stompin’ Ground’ – winner 
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – ‘Prodigal Daughter’
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – ‘Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)’
Fantastic Negrito – ‘Oh Betty’
Madison Cunningham – ‘Life According To Raechel’

Best Americana Performance

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – ‘There You Go Again’
Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – ‘The Message’
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Made Up Mind’ – winner
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’
Eric Alexandrakis – ‘Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]’

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – ‘Bright Star’
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – ‘Prodigal Daughter’
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That’ – winner
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘High And Lonesome’
Sheryl Crow – ‘Forever’

Best Americana Album

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That…’
Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’ – winner
Dr. John – ‘Things Happen That Way’
Keb’ Mo’ – ‘Good To Be…’
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘Raise The Roof’

Best Bluegrass Album

The Del McCoury Band – ‘Almost Proud’
The Infamous Stringdusters – ‘Toward The Fray’
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – ‘Crooked Tree’ – winner
Peter Rowan – ‘Calling You From My Mountain’
Yonder Mountain String Band – ‘Get Yourself Outside’

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – ‘The Blues Don’t Lie’
Charlie Musselwhite – ‘Mississippi Son’
Gov’t Mule – ‘Heavy Load Blues’
John Mayall – ‘The Sun Is Shining Down’
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – ‘Get On Board’ – winner

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ben Harper – ‘Bloodline Maintenance’
Edgar Winter – ‘Brother Johnny’ – winner
Eric Gales – ‘Crown’
North Mississippi Allstars – ‘Set Sail’
Shemekia Copeland – ‘Done Come Too Far’

Best Folk Album

Aoife O’Donovan – ‘Age Of Apathy’
Janis Ian – ‘The Light At The End Of The Line’
Judy Collins – ‘Spellbound’
Madison Cunningham – ‘Revealer’ – winner
Punch Brothers – ‘Hell On Church Street’

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – ‘Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live At The Getty Center)’
Natalie Ai Kamauu – ‘Natalie Noelani’
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – ‘Lucky Man’
Ranky Tanky – ‘Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’ – winner
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – ‘Full Circle’

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid – ‘The Kalling’ – winner
Koffee – ‘Gifted’
Protoje – ‘Third Time’s The Charm’
Sean Paul – ‘Scorcha’
Shaggy – ‘Com Fly Wid Mi’

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – ‘Udhero Na’
Burna Boy – ‘Last Last’
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – ‘Gimme Love’
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – ‘Neva Bow Down’
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – ‘Bayethe’ – winner

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – ‘Queen Of Sheba’
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – ‘Between Us… (Live)’
Berklee Indian Ensemble – ‘Shuruaat’
Burna Boy – ‘Love, Damini’
Masa Takumi – ‘Sakura’ – winner

Best Children’s Music Album

Alphabet Rockers – ‘The Movement’ – winner
Divinity Roxx – ‘Ready Set Go!’
Justin Roberts – ‘Space Cadet’
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – ‘Los Fabulosos’
Wendy And DB – ‘Into The Little Blue House’

Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
Viola Davis – Finding Me – winner

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door – winner
Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding In Plain View

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – ‘The Closer’ – winner
Jim Gaffigan – ‘Comedy Monster’
Louis C.K. – ‘Sorry’
Patton Oswalt – ‘We All Scream’
Randy Rainbow – ‘A Little Brains, A Little Talent’

Best Musical Theatre Album

Original Broadway Cast – ‘A Strange Loop’
New Broadway Cast – ‘Caroline, Or Change’
‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – ‘Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)’ – winner
Original Broadway Cast – ‘MJ The Musical’
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – ‘Mr. Saturday Night’
Original Broadway Cast – ‘Six: Live On Opening Night’

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – Elvis
Various Artists – Encanto – winner
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco – Encanto – winner
Hans Zimmer – No Time To Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök – winner

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Beyoncé – ‘Be Alive’
Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – winner
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – ‘Keep Rising (The Woman King)’
Lady Gaga – ‘Hold My Hand’
Taylor Swift – ‘Carolina’
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – ‘Nobody Like U’

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – ‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’
Danny Elfman – ‘Main Titles’
Kings Return – ‘How Deep Is Your Love’
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer -‘Scrapple From The Apple’ – winner
Remy Le Boeuf – ‘Minnesota, WI’

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – ‘2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’
Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying’
Christine McVie – ‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ – winner
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’
Louis Cole – ‘Let It Happen’

Best Recording Package

Fann – ‘Telos’
Soporus – ‘Divers’
Spiritualized – ‘Everything Was Beautiful’
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – ‘Beginningless Beginning’ – winner
Underoath – ‘Voyeurist’

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas – ‘Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)’
Danny Elfman – ‘Big Mess’
The Grateful Dead – ‘In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83’ – winner
They Might Be Giants – ‘Book’
Various Artists – ‘Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined’

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – ‘Andy Irvine / Paul Brady’
Astor Piazzolla – ‘The American Clavé Recordings’
Doc Watson – ‘Life’s Work: A Retrospective’
Harry Partch – ‘Harry Partch, 1942’
Wilco – ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)’ – winner

Best Historical Album

Blondie – ‘Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982’
Doc Watson – ‘Life’s Work: A Retrospective’
Freestyle Fellowship – ‘To Whom It May Concern…’
Glenn Gould – ‘The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions’
Wilco – ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)’ – winner

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr. – winner

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk – ‘Adolescence’
Father John Misty – ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’ – winner
Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’
Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff – winner

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)’
Ellie Goulding – ‘Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)’
The Knocks & Dragonette – ‘Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)’ – winner
Wet Leg – ‘Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)’

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun – ‘Beatitudes For A Wounded World’
The Chainsmokers – ‘Memories…Do Not Open’
Christina Aguilera – ‘Aguilera’
Jane Ira Bloom – ‘Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1’
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – ‘Divine Tides’ – winner

Best Orchestral Performance

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – ‘John Williams: The Berlin Concert’
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – ‘Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9’
New York Youth Symphony – ‘Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman’ – winner
Various Artists – Sila: ‘The Breath Of The World’
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – ‘Stay On It’

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – ‘Anthony Davis: X: The Life And Times Of Malcolm X’
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones’ – winner
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Eurydice’

Best Music Video

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
BTS – ‘Yet To Come’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ – winner

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live At The O2
Justin Bieber – Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – winner

