Here are all the winners from the 36th Golden Disc Awards

South Korea’s 36th annual Golden Disc Awards ceremony took place on January 8, where artists are awarded based on a combination of panelist votes and sales data.
- READ MORE: aespa reflect on their “unreal” 2021: “It takes a little time for everything to start kicking in”
This year’s Golden Disc Awards, which nominated releases between November 2020 and November 2021 were dominated by K-pop mainstays such as BTS and IU, along with rookie girl group aespa.
The solo artist won Digital Song of the Year with her hit single ‘Celebrity’, while BTS was awarded Album of the Year for their November 2020 studio album ‘Be’, making them the winners of the only two Daesang (grand prize) awards of the night.
Additionally, aespa took home a Digital Song Bonsang (major prize) with their breakout single ‘Next Level’, along with Artist of the Year, the Cosmopolitan Artist Award and Rookie Artist of the Year.
This is the latest in a string of achievements by the three acts, who had swept most of the grand prizes during recent awards ceremonies such as the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Melon Music Awards (MMA).
The 36th Golden Disc Awards winners are as follows:
Digital Song of the Year (Daesang)
‘Next Level’, aespa
‘Nakka’, AKMU ft. IU
‘Butter’, BTS
‘Happen’, Heize
‘Celebrity’, IU – winner
‘Traffic Light’, Lee Mu-jin
‘Dun Dun Dance’, OH MY GIRL
‘ASAP’, STAYC
Album of the Year (Daesang)
‘Be’, BTS – winner
‘Dimension: Dilemma’, ENHYPEN
‘Lilac’, IU
‘Sticker’, NCT 127
‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream
‘Attacca’, SEVENTEEN
‘Noeasy’, Stray Kids
‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, Tomorrow X Together
Digital Song Bonsang winners
‘Next Level’, aespa
‘Nakka’, AKMU ft. IU
‘Butter’, BTS
‘Happen’, Heize
‘Celebrity’, IU
‘Traffic Light’, Lee Mu-jin
‘Dun Dun Dance’, OH MY GIRL
‘ASAP’, STAYC
Album Bonsang winners
‘Be’, BTS
‘Dimension: Dilemma’, ENHYPEN
‘Lilac’, IU
‘Sticker’, NCT 127
‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream
‘Attacca’, Seventeen
‘Noeasy’, Stray Kids
‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, Tomorrow X Together
Rookie Artist of the Year
aespa – winner
Epex
Jo Yu-ri
Kwon Eun-bi
Lee Chan-won
Mirae
Omega X
Purple Kiss
STAYC – winner
Seezn Most Popular Artist Award
BTS – winner
Artist of the Year
aespa – winner
Best Performance
Jeon Somi
The Boyz
Cosmopolitan Artist Award
aespa
SEVENTEEN