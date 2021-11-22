The American Music Awards 2021 took place in Los Angeles tonight (November 21) with the night dominated by BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Going into the ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo led the nominations with a total of seven nods, while The Weeknd followed closely behind with five.

Before the main event kicked off, 21 of the AMAs’ 32 winners were revealed on TikTok, with early winners including Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Silk Sonic, The Weeknd and more.

Swift took home the prize for Favourite Female Pop Artist, while The Weeknd won Favourite Male R&B Artist. West was crowned the victor in the Favourite Gospel Artist category and Silk Sonic collected the trophy for Favourite R&B Song with ‘Leave The Door Open’.

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat each won three trophies apiece, with the Korean group taking home the night’s top prize of Artist Of The Year. They also collected the awards for Favourite Pop Duo Or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’.

The AMAs also featured performances from some of music’s biggest names, including BTS and Coldplay delivering their first joint performance of ‘My Universe’, Olivia Rodrigo playing ‘Traitor’, Bad Bunny’s sci-fi collaboration with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Silk Sonic’s smooth opening performance, Tyler, The Creator, Måneskin and more.

See the full list of AMAs 2021 winners below:

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande

BTS – winner

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo – winner

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration Of The Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, ‘Mood’

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’ – winner

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, ‘Peaches’

Favourite Trending Song

Erica Banks, ‘Buss It’

Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’ – winner

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

Popp Hunna, ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’

Favourite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’

Cardi B, ‘Up’

Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – winner

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran – winner

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift – winner

Favourite Pop Duo Or Group

AJR

BTS – winner

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’

Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

Taylor Swift, ‘evermore’ – winner

The Kid LAROI, ‘F*CK LOVE’

Favourite Pop Song

BTS, ‘Butter’ – winner

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan – winner

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood – winner

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo Or Group

Dan + Shay – winner

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

Gabby Barrett, ‘Goldmine’ – winner

Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’

Luke Bryan, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

Chris Young & Kane Brown, ‘Famous Friends’

Gabby Barrett, ‘The Good Ones’ – winner

Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’

Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake – winner

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion – winner

Saweetie

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Juice WRLD, ‘Legends Never Die’

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’ – winner

Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’

Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B, ‘Up’ – winner

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, ‘Lemonade’

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, ‘Calling My Phone’

Polo G, ‘RAPSTAR’

Pop Smoke, ‘What You Know Bout Love’

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd – winner

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat – winner

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’ – winner

Giveon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time’

H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’

Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’

Queen Naija, ‘missunderstood’

Favourite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’ – winner

Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

H.E.R., ‘Damage’

Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny – winner

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G – winner

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo Or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – winner

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ – winner

Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

KAROL G, ‘KG0516’

Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Afrodisíaco’

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, ‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’

Farruko, ‘Pepas’

Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’ – winner

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái (Remix)’

Favourite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly – winner

Favourite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood – winner

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favourite Gospel Artist

Kanye West – winner

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello – winner

Regard

Tiësto