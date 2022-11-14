Here are all the winners from the MTV EMAs 2022

The ceremony for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards was held yesterday (November 13), with the night’s biggest winners being Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, Seventeen and Blackpink.

Swift dominated her competition, winning four of the five awards she was nominated for: Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Video and Best Longform Video (earning the latter two for her short film All Too Well). She was also nominated for the Biggest Fans award, but lost out to BTS. That was the only title that the K-Pop megastars took out, but they led the list of overall nominees, earning a total of seven nods.

Minaj, Seventeen and David Guetta each took home two awards, with Minaj winning Best Song (for ‘Super Freaky Girl’) and Best Hip-Hop, Guetta winning Best Electronic and Best Collaboration (for his Bebe Rexha joint ‘I’m Good’) and Seventeen winning Best Push and Best New.

Blackpink, on the other hand, scored two awards on a technicality. The group themselves took out the title for Best Metaverse Performance (for their PUBG concert ‘The Virtual’), while Lisa won the Best K-Pop award; notably, both Lisa and Blackpink were nominated for the latter.

Elsewhere, Chlöe took out the Best R&B award, Muse took out Best Rock, Gorillaz took out Best Alternative and Anitta took out Best Latin, while Sam Smith won the Video For Good award (for their Kim Petras joint ‘Unholy’) and Harry Styles earned the gong for Best Live.

The full list of MTV VMAs 2022 winners is:

BEST SONG

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’ // WINNER

Rosalía – ‘Despechá’

BEST VIDEO

Blackpink – ‘Pink Venom’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ // WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Taylor Swift // WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ // WINNER

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – ‘Staying Alive’

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – ‘Te Felicito’

Tiësto, Ava Max – ‘The Motto’

BEST LIVE

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles // WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift // WINNER

BEST NEW

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Seventeen // WINNER

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP

Blackpink

BTS

Itzy

Lisa // WINNER

Seventeen

Twice

BEST LATIN

Anitta // WINNER

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta // WINNER

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

BEST HIP-HOP

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj // WINNER

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse // WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gorillaz // WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

BEST R&B

Chlöe // WINNER

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Rosalía – ‘Motomami’ (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ // WINNER

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – ‘2step’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Latto – ‘Pussy’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ // WINNER

Stromae – ‘Fils de joie’

BIGGEST FANS

Blackpink

BTS // WINNER

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Doechii

Gayle

JVKE

Mae Muller

Muni Long

Nessa Barrett

Omar Apollo

Saucy Santana

Seventeen // WINNER

Shenseea

Stephen Sanchez

Wet Leg

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

Blackpink – The Virtual (PUBG) // WINNER

BTS (Minecraft)

Charli XCX (Roblox)

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)

Twenty One Pilots – Concert Experience (Roblox)