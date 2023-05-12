Eurovision 2023: who will win? Check out the final bookies’ odds

Following this week’s semi-final rounds, the bookies have had their say on who will win Eurovision 2023 — check out a list of the final odds below.

This year’s instalment of the concert will take place in Liverpool, following the ongoing political conflict taking place in Ukraine — who won the competition last year. The two semi-final rounds took place this Tuesday (May 9) and Thursday (11 May), with the winner set to be announced at the grand finale tomorrow (13 May).

In these final odds, Sweden is still listed as the most likely to win with Loreen’s song ‘Tattoo’, which has odds listed as 4/9 on bet365. If she were to win, she would become the first ever woman to win Eurovision twice, following her victory in 2012 with the track ‘Euphoria’. Hot on her heels and listed as the second most likely to take the crown for the 2023 instalment is Finland.

Represented by Käärijä with the song ‘Cha Cha Cha’, Finland remains second place in the final odds, coming in at 5/2 according to bet365. Ukraine follows up and remains with an 8/1 chance, while France is at 14/1, Israel and Spain are on par for the fourth spot – all listed as 14/1.

Representing the UK this year is 25-year-old Mae Muller, who will be making a bid for the victory with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’. As per bet365, she currently stands in in the top ten, with odds of 40/1.

Find the top 10 contenders for Eurovision 2023 below, as taken from bet365.

1. Sweden: Loreen, ‘Tattoo’ – 4/9

2. Finland: Käärijä, ‘Cha Cha Cha’ – 5/2

3. Ukraine: Tvorchi, ‘Heart Of Steel’ – 8/1

4. France: La Zarra, ‘Évidemment’ – 14/1 (joint)

5. Israel: Noa Kirel, ‘Unicorn’ – 14/1 (joint)

6. Spain: Blanca Paloma, ‘Eaea’ – 14/1 (joint)43

7. Norway: Alessandra, ‘Queen of Kings’ – 16/1

8. United Kingdom: Mae Muller, ‘I Wrote A Song’ – 40/1

9. Italy: Marco Mengoni, ‘Due vite’ – 40/1

10. Austria: Salena and Teya, ‘Who the Hell Is Edgar?’ – 50/1

Recently, NME spoke to Norway’s Eurovision entry Alessandra about representing Norway and her song ‘Queen of Kings’.

“It’s never been a path that I knew that I was going to do,” the singer shared. “I’ve never been a dying fan. I’ve watched it — I think it’s amazing and I love Eurovision — but it’s never been like, ‘Oh, today there’s Eurovision so we have to go watch’.

But still, there’s always been a feeling inside of me when I watched it… like, unconsciously my body always knew that I was gonna do this.” Check out all of the competing songs from this year’s instalment here.

Sam Ryder, Netta and Kalush Orchestra are among the previous Eurovision stars confirmed to perform at the final. Meanwhile Frankie Goes To Hollywood this weekend reunited for their first performance in 36 years and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Charlotte Church will also be playing in Liverpool’s Eurovision village tonight (May 12) for the penultimate day of the contest, which has been donned ‘EuroEve’.

Elsewhere, Music Venue Trust also this week announced a free show with The Lightning Seeds on the site.