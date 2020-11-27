Here are the winners for the 2020 Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards

This year’s Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards season has come to a close, with the 2020 winners announced yesterday (November 26).

EDM trio Weird Genius won three of the five awards they were nominated for: Best Song/Production, Best Dance Collaboration and Best Sound Production, all for their Sara Fajira collaboration ‘Lathi’.

NOAH clinched Best Album for ‘Keterkaitan Keterikatan’, while Andmesh won Best Solo Pop Performance (Male) for ‘Nyaman’ and Rasia Best Solo Pop Performance (Female) for ‘Teristimewa’. Tiara Andini was named Best Newcomer.

Tiara Andini, Weird Genius, NOAH and many more performed during the awards show, which was filmed live – albeit without a live audience present. Watch Weird Genius and Sara Fajira team up with Denny Caknan, dancers and traditional instrumentalists for a high-energy rendition of ‘Lathi’:

Iconic Indonesian artists Rhoma Irama and Melly Goeslaw were also presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to the music industry. Three Legends awards were also presented to Didi Kempot, Nasution Bersaudara and Nike Ardilla.

For the complete list of nominees, visit the official Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards page on Instagram. Otherwise, see who snagged the major awards below.

Winners for the 2020 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards include:

Best Song/Production

Weird Genius & Sara Fajira – ‘Lathi’ (WINNER)

Ardhito Pramono – ‘Fine Today (OST. ‘NKCTHI’)’

NOAH – ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’

Mawar de Jongh – ‘Lebih Dari Egoku’

Tiara Andini – ‘Maafkan Aku #Terlanjurmencinta’

Marion Jola & Laleilmanino – ‘Rayu’

Best Album

NOAH – ‘Keterkaitan Keterikatan’ (WINNER)

Andmesh – ‘Cinta Luar Biasa’

Isyana Sarasvati – ‘Lexicon’

Marion Jola – ‘Marion’

Hindia – ‘Menari Dengan Bayangan’

Glenn Fredly – ‘Romansa Ke Masa Depan’

Nadin Amizah – ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’

Best Solo Pop Performance (Male)

Andmesh – ‘Nyaman’ (WINNER)

Fiersa Besari – ‘Pelukku Untuk Pelikmu (OST. ‘Imperfect’)’

Glenn Fredly – ‘Kembali Ke Awal (OST. ‘Twivortiare’)’

Judika – ‘Tak Mungkin Bersatu’

Nino – ‘Pergilah’

Tulus – ‘Adaptasi’

Best Solo Pop Performance (Female)

Raisa – ‘Teristimewa’ (WiNNER)

Eva Celia – ‘Love Within’

Isyana Sarasvati – ‘Untuk Hati Yang Terluka’

Lyoda – ‘Mengapa Kita #Terlanjurmencinta’

Mawar De Jongh – ‘Lebih Dari Egoku’

Tiara Andini – ‘Maafkan Aku #Terlanjurmencinta’

Best Newcomer

Tiara Andini – ‘Gemintang Katiku’ (WINNER)

Chintya Gabriella – ‘Percaya Aku’

Dead Bachelors – ‘A Kiss You Can’t Take Back’

Mahen – ‘Pura Pura Lipa’

Reza Chandika & Rendha Rais – ‘Sampai Kapan’

Ziva Magnolya – ‘Tak Sanggup Melupa #Terlanjurmencinta’

Best Rap/Hip-hop Performance

Tuan Tigabelas – ‘Move’ (WINNER)

A. Nayaka – ‘Gimme The Keys’

Adrian Khalif & A. Nayaka – ‘WYD?’

Rayi Putra – ‘Apa Kabar?’

Roy Ricardo – ‘Lahula’

Best Collaboration

Marion Jola & Laleilmanino – ‘Rayu’ (WINNER)

7 Bintang + – ‘Buatlah Dunia Tersenyum Kembali’

Arsy Widianto & Brisia Jodie – ‘Rindu Dalam Hati’

Bunga Citra Lestari & Ariel Noah – ‘Menghapus Jejakmu’

Diskoria & Dia Sastrowardoyo – ‘Serenata Jiwa Lara’

Iwa K, Sheryl Sheinafia, Maizura, Agatha Pricilla & Cast – ‘Bebas (OST. ‘Bebas’)’

Weird Genius & Sara Fajira – ‘Lathi’

Best Urban Performance

Gamaliel – ‘/Forever More/’ (WINNER)

Ardhito Pramono – ‘Trash Talkin”

Eva Celia – ‘All About You’

Gloria Jessica – ‘Buka Mata’

Rendy Pandugo – ‘Love Coaster’

Best Dance Collaboration

Weird Genius & Sara Fajira – ‘Lathi’ (WINNER)

Alffy Rev & Kaye – ‘Mother Earth’

Dipha Barus & Monica Karina – ‘You Move Me’

Midnight Quickie – ‘Somebody Else’

RAN & Ramengvrl – ‘Ain’t Gonna Give Up’

Best Alternative Performance

Efek Ruma Kaca – ‘Tiba Tiba Batu’ (WINNER)

.Feast – ‘Tarian Penghancur Raya’

Goodnight Electric – ‘Dompamin’

Reality Club – ‘Telenovia’

Tashoora – ‘Surya’

Best Sound Production