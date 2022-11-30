Here is Apple Music’s list of the top songs of 2022

Apple Music have released its list of the songs most listened to globally on the streaming platform in 2022, with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s 2021 smash hit ‘Stay’ coming in on top.

‘Stay’ was released in June of last year as the lead single from LAROI’s ‘*F*ck Love 3: Over You’ mixtape. After debuting at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, it eventually peaked at number one, and stayed at the top slot for four consecutive weeks.

In the second-highest spot on Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022 list is Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’, while Future‘s Drake and Tems-assisted ‘WAIT FOR U’ came in at number three. Kodak Black‘s ‘Super Gremlin’ came in at number four, with Adele‘s ‘Easy On Me’ at five.

Other tracks that made it into the top 10 include Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’, the PNAU remix of Elton John & Dua Lipa‘s ‘Cold Heart’ (number one on the most-Shamazed chart) Jack Harlow‘s ‘First Class’, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s ‘Me Porto Bonito’ and ‘acbdefu’ by GAYLE.

Interestingly, almost half of the tracks that make up the top 10 list were not actually released in 2022. ‘Stay,’ ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘Cold Heart’ were all released in 2021, while ‘Heat Waves’ arrived in June of 2020.

A similar thing happened last year when BTS‘ 2020 single ‘Dynamite’ was revealed as Apple Music’s most-streamed song of 2021. Ariana Grande‘s ‘positions’ and the Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and DaBaby collaboration ‘For the Night’ both made last year’s top five, and were both also released in 2020. The fifth most-streamed song on Apple Music last year was The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’, which was released in 2019.

Genre-wise, hip-hop was the style of music most represented in the global top 100, with 32 songs. 23 of the top 100 were identified as pop, and 11 were identified as R&B/soul. This year’s chart shows a rise in the amount of songs in a language other than English. 21 non-English songs made this year’s global top 100, which is more than double last year’s count.

The release of Apple Music’s top 100 chart coincides with the streaming platform launching this year’s Apple Music Replay function, allowing users to see what their favourite artists, songs and albums were this year. Competitor Spotify is yet to release their version – Spotify Wrapped – but recently teased that the function is on its way.