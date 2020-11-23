Here are all the winners from the American Music Awards 2020

The American Music Awards 2020 took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre tonight (November 22), where The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift were among the big winners.
The Weeknd took home the trophies for Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B, Favourite Album – Soul/R&B, and Favourite Song – Soul/R&B. Bieber, meanwhile, picked up Collaboration Of The Year, Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock and Favourite Song – Country.
Swift was named Artist Of The Year, as well as Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock and Favourite Music Video for ‘Cardigan’.
Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony, which included performances from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and more, both from LA and locations around the world. In Seoul, BTS gave the world premiere performance of their latest single ‘Life Goes On’, as well as recent chart-topping track ‘Dynamite’.
The winners of the American Music Awards 2020 are as follows:
Artist Of The Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift – winner
The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat – winner
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration Of The Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’
Favourite Social Artist
BTS – winner
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favourite Music Video
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’ – winner
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber – winner
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift – winner
Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS – winner
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ – winner
Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ – winner
Post Malone – ‘Circles’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Favourite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown – winner
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Artist – Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris – winner
Favourite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay – winner
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite Album – Country
Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’
Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ – winner
Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’
Favourite Song – Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner
Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’
Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD – winner
Roddy Ricch
Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj – winner
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ – winner
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ – winner
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd – winner
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat – winner
Summer Walker
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’
Summer Walker – ‘Over It’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’
Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’
The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’ – winner
Favourite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny – winner
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G – winner
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favourite Album – Latin
Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’
Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’
Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’ – winner
Favourite Song – Latin
Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’ – winner
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots – winner
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers – winner
Maroon 5
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle – winner
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favourite Artist – EDM
Kygo
Lady Gaga – winner
Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’ – winner
‘Frozen 2’
‘Trolls: World Tour’