Here’s Blink-182’s setlist from Coachella 2023 weekend two

Blink-182 headlined the final day of Coachella 2023 yesterday (April 23) – check out the full setlist and footage from the moment below.

The moment marked the punk rock veterans’ second set at this year’s Coachella – following their performance on Friday April 14, which was their first time playing live since reuniting with Tom DeLonge.

Performing last night, the trio treated fans to renditions of some of their most popular hits, and brought back some old favourites which haven’t been played live in over five years. Initially, Frank Ocean was scheduled to perform the headline slot, however, he dropped out from the lineup following a leg injury.

Opening with the iconic 1999 track, ‘Family Reunion’, Blink delivered back-to-back classics including ‘Anthem Pt.2’, ‘The Rock Show’ and ‘What’s My Age Again?’, as well as their more recent single, ‘Edging’, which was released in 2022.

Although the 18-track setlist remained largely unchanged from that played at the performance held on weekend one, the headline set yesterday did see Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus revive 2001’s ‘Stay Together For The Kids’, which hasn’t been performed live since 2018, and 2003’s ‘Always’, which hasn’t been included on a setlist since 2017.

Blink-182’s full setlist from weekend two of Coachella is:

1. ‘Family Reunion’

2. ‘Anthem Part Two’

3. ‘The Rock Show’

4. ‘Man Overboard’

5. ‘Feeling This’

6. ‘Reckless Abandon’

7. ‘What’s My Age Again?’

8. ‘Dumpweed’

9. ‘EDGING’

10. ‘Aliens Exist’

11. ‘Stay Together for the Kids’

12. ‘Happy Holidays, You Bastard’

13. ‘Always’

14. ‘Down’

15. ‘I Miss You’

16. ‘First Date’ (with Ramones ‘Pinhead’ intro)

17. ‘All the Small Things’

18. ‘Dammit’ (With Skee Lo ‘I Wish’ tease)

Blink 182 – I Miss You @ Coachella

I’ve never been more excited to be a Blink fan. Tom sounds the best he’s ever sounded live not even close. This is so fucking good. pic.twitter.com/TR2YjnwmAx — ♛ Zach Van Dyck ♛ (@zacharyvandyck) April 24, 2023

Not only were the pop-punk trio a last-minute addition to the lineup of Coachella 2023, they were also announced at the last moment as headliners for the final day of the festival.

Originally, Frank Ocean was set to perform the slot but confirmed last week (April 20) that he would be pulling out due to a leg injury. “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella, after suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1,” read a statement from his agency, Huxley.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

His set on the first weekend of the festival was his first live show in six years, however, sparked controversy as, just hours before he took to the stage, it was announced that the performance would not be livestreamed for fans watching from home.

Blink-182’s appearance at the festival marked their first live show since Tom DeLonge rejoined the band. Initially, the band were set to debut their reunited lineup last month during the first leg of their comeback tour – which spanned South America and Mexico – but were forced to postpone it after drummer Travis Barker suffered repeated injuries to a finger.

Later this year, the three-piece will bring the tour to the UK and Ireland. The dates will kick off with a performance in Glasgow (September 2), before hitting cities including Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester. Two slots at London’s O2 arena are also scheduled, set for October 11 and October 12. Find remaining tickets here.

Blink-182’s upcoming ninth album has yet to receive any official confirmation, however, DeLonge has been teasing it in recent months. Last year, he described it as “the best album of [the band’s] career” and their “most progressive”. Additionally, back in January, he told fans that he was “personally tripping” over the material.