Here’s Homer Simpson singing Arctic Monkeys via AI

An AI-generated clip of Homer Simpson singing Arctic Monkeys’ ‘R U Mine?’ has gone viral.

The footage was developed using artificial intelligence by the TikTok user going by the handle Meme Music, and shows the hit 2013 song by the Sheffield indie legends recreated featuring Homer Simpson-style vocals.

The clip also comes with an accompanying Simpsons-style music video, pieced together from various episodes of the show and showing Homer and co. performing the ‘AM’ hit to a crowd in a small music venue.

“Never thought I’d hear Homer with a Sheffield accent but here we are,” one user wrote in the comments. Another added: “Why is this lowkey better than the original?”. Find the clip below.

Less than one day after sharing the clip, the moment has already proved to be a hit with Simpsons and Arctic Monkeys fans alike, and has gained over 10,000 likes and 1000 saves.

This isn’t the first time that the TikTok account has recreated a rock classic with AI vocals in the style of the Springfield character. Last week, another one of their videos gained instant traction online — a Homer Simpson-style version of the System Of A Down hit ‘Chop Suey!’.

Other tracks re-envisioned on the page include Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’, Måneskin‘s ‘Beggin’, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Otherside’ and Motörhead’s ‘Ace Of Spades’, with the latter replicating Lemmy’s vocals with an AI-generated version of Marge Simpson.

The Homer Simpson version of ‘R U Mine?’ is the latest in a series of AI crossovers developed by music fans in recent months — a trend which has divided artists.

Earlier this year, a fan took to social media to share their collaboration of The Beatles and The Beach Boys, depicting the iconic 1966 Beach Boys track, ‘God Only Knows’ being played in the style of Paul McCartney, John Lennon and co.

Additionally, one of the most popular AI-developed forms of music arrived in April, when a “lost” Oasis album also emerged online and also received a wave of praise from fans online. The project — which imagined how Oasis would sound if they reformed and created music reminiscent of their ‘90s heyday — also gained recognition from the former frontman, Liam Gallagher, who described it as “mega”.

Fans took a less-than-supportive approach towards another AI collaboration, however, when audio of 1998’s Hole song, ‘Celebrity Skin’ was recreated with Kurt Cobain on vocals.

While it was labelled as nothing more than an “elaborate mashup” by the creator, fans were quick to criticise the project and call it out as being inappropriate.

“Call it what you want, but this is copyright infringement, totally distasteful, poorly executed, and subtextual misogyny that panders to bigoted whisperings that Kurt wrote [Courtney Love’s] hits,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Bad Seeds frontman Nick Cave also shared his lack of support for songwriting using artificial intelligence earlier this year — labelling it as “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”. He also commented on the issue later, explaining that he wished AI programmes such as ChatGPT would “fuck off and leave songwriting alone”.

Grimes, however, weighed in on the ongoing debate but expressed her support for her voice to be used in AI music. Taking to social media, she permitted fans to use her voice for any upcoming projects because “it’s cool to be fused [with] a machine”.