Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Muse

A YouTuber has covered Metallica classic ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Muse – watch the remarkable transformation below.

In the new 19-minute cover, Andre Antunes turns the title track from the metal titans’ iconic 1986 album into a sci-fi opera worthy of Matt Bellamy and co.

Playing bass, guitar and vocals, Antunes’ cover puts forward a convincing argument of what Metallica’s biggest hit would sound like if penned by Muse.

Check it out below.

Muse are set to release new album ‘Will Of The People’ on August 26 via Warner Records, and frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed what to expect from the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’.

“A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilisation of the global order all informed ‘Will Of The People’,” Bellamy said of the new album at the time.

“It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

“We’ve always tried to think outside the box,” Bellamy told Apple Music 1. “We’ve never been one particular genre.

“This album goes from metal all the way to pop to my first version to an Adele song… a lot of electronica. It’s like a full…We produced it ourselves. We were analysing everything we’ve done to date. The last song on the album is called ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’. I’m really happy and proud of it. I genuinely think it’s our best album.”

In Metallica world, meanwhile, the band are set to release a series of remixed and re-edited live performance and documentary films of their 40th anniversary shows.

In partnership with The Coda Collection, seven new titles will be made available on the subscription streaming service for the first time, shedding new light on the metal monolith’s 40-year tenure and offering fans a chance to relive some of their most iconic performances.