Here’s the star-studded trailer for Mark Ronson’s ‘Watch the Sound’ docuseries

A trailer has been released for Mark Ronson‘s forthcoming Apple TV+ series Watch the Sound ahead of its arrival next month.

The series, announced back in April, will examine sound creation and the technology that has shaped music, with Ronson uncovering the lengths producers and artists go to in order to find the perfect sound.

“I’ve always been obsessed with how things sound. It’s the difference between a great song and an iconic recording,” Ronson says in a voiceover during the trailer.

The series is set to feature a star-studded assortment of artists and producers discussing their craft. The trailer features appearances by the likes of Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, the Beastie Boys Ad-Rock and Mike D, Charli XCX, T-Pain, Angel Olsen, Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, Denzel Curry and more.

Watch the trailer for Watch the Sound below:

Watch the Sound will also see Ronson create a unique piece of original music at the end of every episode, using technology and techniques which include reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

The six-part series hails from Oscar-winning producer Morgan Neville, and will debut on the streaming platform on July 30.

Last month, Ronson partnered with The Fader for a new podcast series called FADER Uncovered, featuring interviews between himself and the likes of Kevin Parker, Haim and David Byrne.

Billed as “a series of in-depth conversations with the world’s most impactful musicians”, Questlove, Erykah Badu and Rico Nasty are among other guests to have featured on the inaugural season of the podcast.

Earlier this month, Ronson reflected on being a workaholic while appearing on an episode of the Out of Office with Rick Kleinman podcast. The songwriter, producer and DJ said going to therapy helped him deal with disconnecting from his work.

“It’s almost like being an addict,” he said of being a workaholic. “It’s hard to let go of something that’s been a positive reinforcement, but at some point, if you want stability and balance in your life, you have to learn to let go.”