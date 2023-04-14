Here’s when tickets for NMIXX’s Singapore concert go on sale

NMIXX have released ticketing details for their upcoming Singapore concert.

The K-pop girl group’s upcoming concert in the city state on June 23 is part of upcoming ‘Nice to MIXX You’ showcase tour, which also includes stops in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

Singtel mobile users will be eligible for the first pre-sale, which starts on April 19 at 10am SGT. On April 20 at 10am, the pre-sale for Live Nation members will kick off at 10am at the Live Nation website.

Meanwhile, general ticket sales for NMIXX’s ‘Nice to MIXX You’ show in Singapore will start on April 21 at 10am local time. They will be available through the Ticketmaster website and hotline (+65 3158 8588), as well as all SingPost outlets.

According to the Ticketmaster website, tickets for NMIXX’s ‘Nice to MIXX You’ show in Singapore start at SG$148, with the most expensive CAT 1 tier costing SG$268.

One thousand CAT 1 ticket holders will also gain a chance to get access to a soundcheck party, with another 100 fans eligible to receive a signed poster.

In addition, the Ticketmaster website also notes that buyers will be limited to only six tickets per transaction.

📢 𝐍𝐌𝐈𝐗𝐗 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 <𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐌𝐈𝐗𝐗 𝐘𝐎𝐔> 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐀𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐄 🇸🇬 NSWER! 💗 Are you ready to MIXX with the girls at The Star Theatre on 23 Jun? Buckle up, ready, set, go! ✌🏻

🎫: https://t.co/piuUn7bcOF @NMIXX_official pic.twitter.com/HGAPYV6LGs — Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) April 14, 2023

Last month, NMIXX made their first comeback as a six-member group with the mini-album ‘expérgo’ and its title track ‘Love Me Like This’. Member Jinni had left the act and agency JYP Entertainment in December 2022.

