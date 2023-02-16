Tributes pour in after Hi-STANDARD drummer Akira Tsuneoka dies aged 51

Japanese punk rock veterans Hi-STANDARD have announced the death of their drummer Akira Tsuneoka. He was 51.

Taking to their official Facebook page on Wednesday (February 15), the band revealed that the founding member had passed away, but did not disclose the details or cause of his death.

“Dear fans and friends. With deep and profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved friend and drummer Akria Tsuneoka of Hi-STANDARD. His music and spirit will live on in our hearts,” the band noted.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and the members of Hi-STANDARD during this difficult time.”

Tsuneoka was a member of Hi-STANDARD since its formation in 1991 and had recorded five studio albums with the band consisting of vocalist and bassist Akihiro Nanba and guitarist Ken Yokohama. Their debut mini-album titled ‘Last of Sunny Day’ was released under the band’s own imprint Pizza of Death in 1994. The label initially started out as a division of the US-based punk label Fat Wreck Chords helmed by NOFX singer Fat Mike before going fully independent in 1999.

Today, we mourn the untimely death of Akira Tsuneoka, a beloved member of the band Hi-STANDARD, and a treasured member… Posted by Fat Wreck Chords on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Fat Wreck has since also released its own statement, which reads: “Today, we mourn the untimely death of Akira Tsuneoka, a beloved member of the band Hi-STANDARD, and a treasured member of the FAT family. Tsune will be remembered for his incredible talent, infectious enthusiasm, and genial spirit,” the label said.

“As a founding member of Hi-STANDARD, he was a driving force behind the band’s success. He captivated live audiences with his passion and perfection on stage. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and fans. Our hearts go out to all those touched by his life and music.”

Known for their melodic and technical songwriting and non-linear song structures, Hi-Standard rose to international acclaim following the release of its sophomore album ‘Growing Up’ in 1996.

After the launch of their third album ‘Angry Fist’ in 1997, the band toured extensively in the US and Europe, playing sold out shows alongside NOFX, as well as the likes of No Use for a Name and Wizo in 1998. The band’s last album titled ‘The Gift’ released in 2017.

Have a look at the handful of tributes below.

I guess you never truly realize how big of an impact someone's music has on you until you cry over the death of your hero that is so far away. Rest in peace, Tsuneoka Akira-sensei, your music lives on 🙏 #tsuneokaakira #akiratsuneoka #histandard pic.twitter.com/BPYudI0T2d — FASTCRASH (@fastcrashrock) February 15, 2023

R.i.P @AkiratsuneokA drummer for the legendary Japan Punk Rock Trio Hi-Standard. Since my early youth until now your groove always been in my heart and inspire me to wrote my craft. Thank you and rest well Sensei Tsune ❤️ This is my homage to you. 1971 – 14 Feb 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ri6cC1IL93 — TIM Melodic (@tim_melodicpunk) February 15, 2023