Higher Brothers’ Masiwei announces Asia-Pacific tour

Chinese rapper Masiwei of Higher Brothers fame has announced a short tour of the Asia-Pacific region this April.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2023

The rapper took to social media to announce the run, which will see him perform five shows between April 8 and April 14. Masiwei will kick off the tour on April 8 at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore before moving on to play the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on April 10.

Advertisement

The 88rising signee will then make his way to the Roundhouse in Sydney on April 11 before taking on the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on April 12. Masiwei will wrap up his tour of the region with a show on April 14 at Townhall in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Masiwei released his fourth solo album ‘Very Special Odd Person’ in December. The album followed April’s ‘Humble Swag’ which includes previously released singles ‘SNTS’, ‘For Your Eyes Only’, ‘Lale Lale’ and ‘Humble Swag’, and follows his sophomore record ‘Dark Horse’.

In 2021, Masiwei was featured on the soundtrack to the Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alongside fellow 88rising labelmates Rich Brian and Warren Hue on the track ‘Lazy Susan’, which also included 21 Savage.

Higher Brothers’ last release came in the form of their single ‘Empire’ in 2020. It was their first new music since their last album ‘Five Stars’ in 2019, with the members of the group focusing on their own solo projects since.

The dates for Masiwei’s 2023 World Tour: Part 1 are:

April 8 – Capitol Theatre – Singapore, Singapore

April 10 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, Australia

April 11 – Roundhouse – Sydney, Australia

April 12 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne, Australia

April 14 – Townhall – Auckland, New Zealand