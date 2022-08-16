Higher Brothers’ Psy.P shares music video for ‘Endless’, tracklist for new solo album

Rapper Psy.p of Chinese 88rising hip-hop group Higher Brothers has released his latest single ‘Endless’, which will be part of his upcoming album, ‘All The Rage’.

The track arrived last Sunday (August 14), along with an accompanying music video. The visual shows the loss and grievances expressed in the heartbreak tune, displaying the moments of the person you love leaving your side.

He drops his feelings up from the first hook: “You let me know the taste of heartaches / Never over / I drink only whiskey ‘cause there’s no remedy / Otherwise, I can’t get through these days and nights / A whole heart shattered by your own hands.”

On Monday (August 15), the rapper revealed the full tracklist of his new record ‘All The Rage’, due this Thursday (August 18). Apart from ‘Endless’, the 16-track album will also include the previously released single ‘Go Now’, as well as new songs ‘Keep Out’, ‘Show Off’, ‘Had It Coming’ and more.

He also collaborated with different artists for several tracks – ‘3’ with cent3e, ‘Made It’ with Mac Ova Seas, ‘Ain’t Nobody’ with Asen, ‘Versailles’ with his fellow Higher Brothers members and ‘Menace’ with 8uck.

‘All The Rage’ is the second album Psy.P released this year, following his seven-track joint project with 8uck last February called ‘Spiked Up’.

The rest of Higher Brothers have also released solo work recently. KnowKnow put out his new collaborative effort with 424KP titled ‘Mr G Wagon’. Masiwei, on the other hand, released the album ‘Humble Swag’ last April. In 2021, Melo dropped the album ‘Old Master 2’ as well as the song ‘Señales’ with Fanor.