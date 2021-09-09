Higher Brothers rappers releasing music video as an NFT

Higher Brothers rappers Psy.P and KnowKnow, along with Chengdu rapper Ty., have partnered up to create a non-fungible token (NFT) music video titled ‘Phuket’.

‘Phuket’ will be released tonight (September 9) at 8pm Singapore time via the Binance NFT Marketplace. Five versions of the NFT will be available for purchase at US$99.

On an Instagram post, Psy.P released a teaser for the music video, which was directed by visual artist Aslan Malik and produced by LABS, a subdivision of Club Media. Watch it below.

Only 3,000 copies of the NFT will be available. A portion of proceeds will go to Crypto Against COVID, Binance’s charity initiative aimed at aiding “hospitals and other institutions around the world in combating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Psy.P, who proclaims himself a “blockchain enthusiast” in a press statement, according to RADII, states that this is his first “experiment on NFT with my friends”.

“I hope NFT will be a part of the future in [the] music industry and could bring more opportunities to independent music talents,” he added.

Yesterday (September 8), KnowKnow released a collaborative single titled ‘如土’ with fellow Chinese rapper 谢帝BO$$ X and South Korean artist Dok2.

Higher Brothers have yet to release new music as a group in 2021. They issued the single ‘Empire’ last November via 88rising.

Member Masiwei was recently included on the soundtrack for Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The rapper was featured on the track ‘Lazy Susan’ alongside Rich Brian, 21 Savage and Warren Hue.