Higher Brothers return with new music video for ‘Empire’

Chinese rap group Higher Brothers have returned with a new single and accompanying music video, ‘Empire’.

The new track features all four members of Higher Brothers trading bars over a bass-heavy instrumentals with trap snares littered throughout. It was produced by member Masiwei.

The accompanying music video, which was released November 9, situates the quartet in a barren desert, as they rap about the fame and luxury they’ve achieved, and even give a shoutout to Cantopop’s Four Heavenly Kings.

Check out the music video for Higher Brothers’ ‘Empire’ below.

‘Empire’ serves as Higher Brothers’ first single of the year, following the release of their third album ‘Five Stars’ in 2019 and a slew of solo albums from each of the group’s individual members.

KnowKnow released ‘Mr. Enjoy Da Money’ in 2019, followed by Masiwei with ‘Prince Charming’ and Melo with ‘Old Master’. Last to drop a solo record was Psy.P, with ‘PSYLIFE.25’.

‘Five Stars’ released to favourable reception, and featured Denzel Curry, ScHoolboy Q, Ski Mask The Slump God, and 88rising labelmates Rich Brian and NIKI – the latter of whom released her debut album in September.

The group also released a single with Snoop Dogg last year, titled ‘Friends & Foes’, and appeared on 88rising’s collaborative album, ‘Head In The Clouds II’.

Higher Brothers members Masiwei and KnowKnow have also in recent months been involved in the Chinese hip-hop talent contest Rap For Youth, which had its season finale last week. As RadiiChina reports, the finale sparked controversy as one contestant’s lyrics denouncing sexual harassment were reportedly cut from broadcast.