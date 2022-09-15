HIM’s Ville Valo announces debut album ‘Neon Noir’

Former HIM frontman Ville Valo has announced details of his debut solo album ‘Neon Noir’.
Coming January 13, 2023, ‘Neon Noir’ will feature recently released singles ‘Loveletting’ and ‘Echolate Your Love’ as well as the three tracks that made up 2020’s ‘Gothica Fennica Vol. 1’ EP – ‘Run Away From The Sun’, ‘Salute The Sanguine’ and ‘Saturnine Saturnalia’.
Announcing the record, Vallo said: “‘Neon Noir’ is a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night. It’s a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope.”
Pre-orders for ‘Neon Noir’ are live here, with the artwork and tracklisting below:
‘Echolocate Your Love’
‘Run Away From the Sun’
‘Neon Noir’
‘Loveletting’
‘The Foreverlost’
‘Baby Lacrimarium’
‘Salute the Sanguine’
‘In Trenodia’
‘Heartful of Ghosts’
‘Saturnine Saturnalia’
‘Zener Solitaire’
‘Vertigo Eyes’
Speaking to Kerrang! about the record, Vallo said: “Doing this album, and doing it the way I did it, gave me a chance to reflect, in a way, or to have a different perspective of who I am or what I want to do and what I have done and what can be done better, and so forth. Which then ended up being basically doing exactly the same thing I had before.”
The release of ‘Neon Noir’ will be followed by a lengthy tour of Europe and the UK. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets for the UK dates here and European shows here.
FEBRUARY 2023
14 – Warsaw Proxima, Poland
15 – Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
16 – Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
17 – Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
18 – Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
20 – Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
21 – Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
22 – Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
24 – Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
25 – Madrid La Riviera, Spain
26 – Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal
27 – Porto Hard Club, Portugal
MARCH 2023
2 – Milan Alcatraz, Italy
3 – Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
4 – Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
5 – Vienna Arena, Austria
7 – Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg
8 – Cologne LMH, Germany
9 – Paris Le Trabendo, France
10 – Bristol O2 Academy, UK
11 – Nottingham Rock City, UK
13 – Glasgow Garage, UK
14 – Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
15 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Valo will also be heading to the US for a run of dates after the UK and European shows, starting in Philadelphia on April 1 and ending in New York on May 8. You can see all dates and get tickets here.