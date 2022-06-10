Hindia features on Indonesian pop-punk veterans Pee Wee Gaskins’ new single, ‘Vaya Con Dios’

Hindia has guested on Indonesian pop-punk veterans Pee Wee Gaskins’ new single, ‘Vaya Con Dios’.

The track’s lyrics features classic pop-punk themes of romantic yearning. “You need to get out of my thoughts / And get into my arms where you belong,” goes the chorus, over lively guitars and drums. According to a press release, ‘Vaya Con Dios’ also features fills from Widi Puradiredja, the drummer from Maliq & D’Essentials.

In an Instagram post, Hindia – aka Baskara Putra, also of the bands .Feast and Lomba Sihir – said the collaboration was the stuff of his teenage dreams. “My 15 year old self somewhere in the infinite possibilities of the multiverse must be screaming right now,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Vaya Con Dios’ here:

Both Hindia and Pee Wee Gaskins were announced as part of the line-up for this year’s PestaPora festival, which is scheduled for September 23 to 25. They join a lineup that also includes Pamungkas, The SIGIT, Danilla Riyadi and Oslo Ibrahim.

‘Vaya Con Dios’ marks Pee Wee Gaskins’ first music of 2022. The track follows a series of singles the pop-punk quintet put out last year, including ‘Summer Fling’, ‘You Throw The Party, We Get The Girls’, and ‘The Art of High School Break-Up’. Their most recent album was the 2019 effort ‘Mixed Feeling’.

Last year, Hindia contributed a track to the mini-album ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later Vol. 1’, where he collaborated with Rayhan Noor, his bandmate in Lomba Sihir. Last March, Lomba Sihir released their 12-track debut album, ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’, which came within the top 10 of NME’s list of the best Asian albums of 2021.