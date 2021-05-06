Hindia, Sal Priadi, Yura Yunita and more Indonesian artists to play virtual Ramadan concert

Hindia, Sal Priadi, Yura Yunita and more Indonesian artists will perform a virtual concert for Ramadan this weekend.

Konser Silaturahmi Ramadan (or Ramadan Gathering Concert) will feature artists who participated in Collabonation, a creative retreat organised by Indonesian cellular internet provider IM3 Ooredoo. Other artists on the lineup include Kunto Aji, Rendy Pandugo, Barasuara and Petra Sihombing. Hindia will also be backed by his band Lomba Sihir, he said on Instagram.

The free concert will be streamed on Sunday May 9, 8pm at the YouTube link below:

According to Collabonation’s website, the aforementioned artists participated in a seven-day camp in 2020 where they gathered in one home to work together on music. Some of them then performed a virtual show called the Collabonation Trilogy Concert in December.

The Collabonation artists worked on three songs: ‘Putaran’, ‘Irama’, and ‘Angin Di Lautan’. IM3 Ooredoo provided a window into the camp via a five-episode web series on YouTube earlier this year. Watch the first one below:

All the Collabonation artists have been musically active of late. Last month, Lomba Sihir dropped the music video for ‘Nirrrlaba’, off their debut album ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’. In February, Sal Priadi released his single ‘Serta Mulia’ off his upcoming EP ‘Kumpulan Lagu Cinta #1’, while Rendy Pandugo dropped his EP ‘See You Someday’. In January, Kunto Aji uploaded the lyric video for ‘Selaras’ featuring Nadin Amizah, and Hindia released ‘Tidak Ada Salju di Sini, Pt. 7’ featuring Dipha Barus.

Last year, Petra Sihombing released his third album ‘Semenjak Internet’. Barasuara’s Iga Massardi and Asteriska both released singles titled ‘Sesuai Titik’ and ‘Ethereal’, respectively.