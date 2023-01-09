Hindia announces Singapore concert this February

Hindia of Indonesian indie bands .Feast and Lomba Sihir will perform in Singapore this February in a headlining showcase.

The prolific artist will perform at the Majestic Theatre in Projector X: Picturehouse at the Cathay this February 7. Supporting him will be Singaporean singer-songwriter Ahmadul Amin, an upcoming artist who combines dream pop and lo-fi with traditional Malay music.

Tickets for the showcase are now available via Eventbrite at SGD65.

Hindia most recently appeared on Indonesian pop-punk veterans Pee Wee Gaskins’ single ‘Vaya Con Dios’ in June last year. In an Instagram post at the time, Hindia said that the collaboration was something of a childhood dream, writing, “My 15 year old self somewhere in the infinite possibilities of the multiverse must be screaming right now,”

He previously released the collaborative track ‘Hari Yang Baik Untuk Berbohong’ as part of the 2021 mini-album ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later Vol. 1’, on which he collaborated with Rayhan Noor, his bandmate in Lomba Sihir. The single followed the music video for his solo track ‘Untuk Apa/Untuk Apa?’, which chronicled the struggles Indonesians faced throughout the pandemic.

.Feast released the ‘Aliansi Earth-03 (Remix)’ compilation in October last year. The compilation featured remixes of several tracks taken off their 2017 debut album ‘Multiverses’, including a hip-hop remake of ‘Riphunter’ featuring rapper Nartok and a stripped-down acoustic version of ‘Watcher of The Wall’ by singer-songwriter Reruntuh.

The compilation followed their mini-album ‘Abdi Lara Insani’, which was released in April alongside music videos and a video for all eight songs.

Lomba Sihir released their 12-track debut album, ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’ in 2021, subsequently earning a place in the top 10 of NME’s list of the best Asian albums of 2021. The album, an ode to Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta, took pains to portray the struggles of the average city-dweller, with NME writing that the album presents Jakarta as “less of a hellscape and more like an old flame – the one who leaves bittersweet memories and hard-earned lessons in her wake.”