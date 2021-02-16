Hindia’s band Lomba Sihir to release debut album this year

Hindia’s live band Lomba Sihir will be releasing their debut album this year.

The Indonesian six-piece broke the news on Instagram yesterday (February 15). In a post, the group quipped that they were tired of playing Hindia’s popular single ‘Secukupnya’, and decided to record an album instead. It will be released sometime this year. See the post below:

Advertisement

Lomba Sihir have been teasing recorded material for a while now. Last October, Hindia tweeted that they were in the midst of making their first album. And for a few weeks now, they’ve updated fans with clips and Instagram stories shared from the studio – such as the lighthearted one below.

Besides Hindia – aka Baskara Putra, who is also the frontman of the band .Feast – Lomba Sihir includes vocalist Natasha Udu, guitarist Rayhan Noor, bassist Wisnu Ikhsantama W., keyboardist Tristan Juliano and drummer Enrico Octaviano.

The members of Lomba Sihir are active in several other groups: Rayhan and Enrico also play together in the band Martials; Rayhan and Wisnu are members of the trio Glaskaca; Tristan is part of the duo Mantra Vutura; and Natasha Udu releases music under her own name.

The band have backed Hindia in his live shows since 2019, the same year Baskara officially launched the Hindia project with the solo single ‘Evaluasi’. They have performed with him all over Indonesia, including at festivals We The Fest, Synchronize Festival, Senang Senang Festival and more.

Advertisement

For Hindia, news of the Lomba Sihir album follows ‘Tidak Ada Salju di Sini, Pt. 7’, the single he released with DJ and producer Dipha Barus in January. Last September, he released the mini-album ‘Uang Muka’ with .Feast. Last week, the band premiered a music video for the track ‘Cicilan 12 Bulan (Iklan)’, which skewered consumerist and hypebeast culture.