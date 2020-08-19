Hinds team up with CHAI for ‘United Girls Rock ‘n’ Roll Club’

Spanish rockers Hinds have teamed up with Japanese outfit CHAI for a new single titled ‘United Girls Rock ‘n’ Roll Club’.

The bands took to their respective social media pages to share the collaboration, posting group photos together.

“NEW SONG OUT THIS DAMM FRIDAY UNITED GIRLS ROCK N ROLL CLUB YOU ALL INVITED,” Hinds captioned their post.

With the track coming out August 21, it’s the first time the two bands have worked together.

Hinds released their third album ‘The Prettiest Curse’ in June, which NME gave four-stars in their review.

“On past releases they relied on a lo-fi sonic pallet of growling rock created by their core instruments… and they’ve admitted that they were “afraid of pop music” for many years,” the review said.

“Here, though, they’ve embraced pop melodies and new instrumentation with keyboards and synths, and their raucous sound has been enhanced by slick production.”

They also covered The Clash’s ‘Spanish Bombs’ late last month, with vocalist Carlotta Cosials sharing, “we’ve always loved doing covers.”

It’s been more than a year since CHAI released their last album ‘PUNK’ in 2019, which they later toured in the UK. So far this year they’ve released three singles, sharing ‘No More Cake’ in March, followed by ‘Ready Cheeky Pretty’ in May and ‘keep on rocking’ in July.