Hip-hop festival Asian Sound Syndicate goes virtual with Jay Park, Ramengvrl and more

Asian Sound Syndicate (ASS), a leading hip-hop festival in Jakarta, will return as a virtual event billed as ASS At Home.

The festival will return on December 19 and 20 via Visinetshow, with a lineup featuring a bevy of hip-hop acts from South Korea: namely Bobby, Jay Park, Mino, Hoody, Punchnello, ph-1 and HAON. The list of acts also includes Japan’s Aklo & Jay’ed, along with Indonesia’s Ramengvrl and Tuan Tigabelas.

Tickets for ASS At Home are now available on Tiket.com — early birds are being sold at Rp350,000, while prices for single-day entry go at Rp200,000 and Rp375,000 for two days.

The Jakarta Post reports that according to Fajar Faisal, creative director of the festival, this virtual edition was put together by their team as “consolation for hip-hop lovers in the country”.

The festival was first launched in 2019 as a regional platform for hip-hop, with a special focus on the genre’s burgeoning talents in South Korea and Indonesia.

Ramengvrl took to social media to announce her inclusion into the festival’s lineup, opening requests from fans to cover a Korean track in her set.

The festival will also be raising funds to help boost digital learning at 20 Indonesian schools while the pandemic continues, in collaboration with peer-to-peer fintech firm Ethis. Donations can be made with every ticket purchase via Ethis’ official website.

Watch the after-movie of the first Asian Sound Syndicate below.