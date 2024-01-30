Hitsujibungaku announce Asia tour this March and April

Japanese alt-rock trio Hitsujibungaku have announced a tour across Asia this March and April – see the full list of tour dates below.

Today (January 30), the band took to social media to announce the tour, which will see the three-piece perform seven shows in under two weeks. The run of shows will see Hitsujibungaku perform in cities like Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei and Bangkok among others.

The tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea on March 29 before they begin a four-show run across China in Beijing on March 30. On March 31, they take over Shanghai before playing shows in Shenzhen on April 2 and Guangzhou on April 3.

Hitsujibungaku will close off the tour with a pair of shows in Taipei, Taiwan and Bangkok, Thailand on April 4 and April 6 respectively.

The band have confirmed that additional information, including venues and ticketing, will be announced at a later date.

Hitsujibungaku’s 2024 Asia tour dates are:

MARCH

29 – Seoul, South Korea

30 – Beijing, China

31 – Shanghai, China

APRIL

02 – Shenzhen, China

03 – Guangzhou, China

04 – Taipei, Taiwan

06 – Bangkok, Thailand

\ News !! // 羊文学として初のアジアツアー

「羊文学 Hitsujibungaku ASIA TOUR 2024」

開催決定！🐏⚡️ 今年3月よりソウル・中国大陸・台北・バンコクを回る全7公演開催です🌏✨ 【羊文学 Hitsujibungaku ASIA TOUR 2024】



公演スケジュール：

MAR 29 (Fri) Seoul

MAR 30 (Sat) Beijing

— 羊文学 (@hitsujibungaku) January 30, 2024

Additionally, it was announced earlier this week that the trio are also scheduled for a performance in Jakarta, Indonesia this August as part of the returning LaLaLa Festival.

Formed in 2011, the three-member group are currently made of vocalist Shiotsuka Moeka, drummer Fukuda Hiroa and bassist Kasai Yurika, who joined the band in 2017. Hitsujibungaku released their debut album ‘Dear Youths.’ in 2018, which included the singles ‘Drama’ and ‘Tenkeyohou’.

Their last album was 2023’s ’12 Hugs (Like Butterflies)’. Though the band have been successful locally, 2023 marked the band’s explosion regionally after their song ‘more than words’ was included in the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen.

The trio also recently performed in Hong Kong at the country’s Clockenflap Festival in early December 2023. Relive NME‘s coverage of the three-day festival here.