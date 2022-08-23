HIVI! announce showcases for collaborative album with Gerald Situmorang, Ify Alyssa and Sri Hanuraga

Indonesian pop band HIVI! have announced two album showcases in Jakarta and Surabaya for their collaborative album with Gerald Situmorang, Ify Alyssa and Sri Hanuraga.

The artists will perform two intimate album release showcases in Jakarta on August 30 and Surabaya on September 1 for the collaborative album ‘Bermain Rintik Di Musim Hujan’, which was released on all streaming platforms on August 19. No further details including venue and ticketing details have been announced so far, but HIVI!’s Neida Aleida shared in a press statement that the acts would be playing songs from the album as well as their own music, but with new arrangements.

The album follows the release of singles ‘Mengapa Baru Sekarang’ in April and ‘Memori’ earlier this year in February. The album’s first single, ‘Rintik Hujan’, was released in December 2021.

Advertisement

Listen to HIVI!, Gerald Situmorang, Ify Alyssa and Sri Hanuraga’s ‘Bermain Rintik Di Musim Hujan’ below.

HIVI! and their collaborators also created a three-part ‘Bermain Rintik Di Musim Hujan’ mini-series on YouTube to narrate the themes of the album, featuring the artists taking on the point of view roles of characters from the album. All three episodes are now available on Ify Alyssa, Gerald Situmorang and HIVI!’s YouTube channels.

In a press statement shared with NME, Situmorang shared that the project first began with the intention to shoot three music videos together. “Excited with this project that at first was only meant to make three collaborative music videos, but it expanded to become a full album. Every musician here is one of my favourite musicians. I hope those that hear it will feel the combination of musical characters from each of us!”

Situmorang also co-produced the album, adding that both “bitter and sweet experiences were processed” into the making of the project.

Febrian Nindyo, Ilham Aditama, Neida Aleida and Ezra Mandira first formed HIVI! in 2009 before going on to release their debut album ‘Say Hi! To HIVI!’ in 2012. Their second album, 2017’s ‘Kereta Kencan’, was named Album of The Year at the 2018 Indonesia Choice Awards off the success of singles like ‘Pelangi Merakiti Perahu’ and ‘Remaja’. HIVI! released their third and most recent album in 2019, ‘Ceritera’.