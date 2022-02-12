Ho99o9 announce new Travis Barker-produced album ‘SKIN’

Ho99o9 have announced details of a new album, produced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and featuring Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

‘SKIN’ will be released on March 11 via Barker’s DTA Records and is being previewed by its opening track ‘NUGE SNIGHT’, which you can hear below.

The band first teased the new album last month, sharing the song ‘BATTERY NOT INCLUDED’. Of the new track and forthcoming album, the band’s theOGM said: “There’s only so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can endure before they reach the pinnacle of no return.

“I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red &, within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us.”

Watch the band’s new video for ‘NUGE SNIGHT’ below, alongside the tracklist for ‘SKIN’.

1. ‘NUGE SNIGHT’

2. ‘BATTERY NOT INCLUDED’

3. ‘THE WORLD, THE FLESH, THE DEVIL’

4. ‘BITE MY FACE’ Feat. COREY TAYLOR

5. ‘SLO BREAD’ Feat. BUN B

6. ‘PROTECT MY BITCH PT. 2’

7. ‘…SPEAK OF THE DEVIL’

8. ‘SKINHEAD’ Feat. SAUL WILLIAMS

9. ‘LOWER THAN SCUM’

10. ‘DEVIL AT THE CROSSROADS’

11. ‘LIMITS’ Feat. JASIAH

12. ‘DEAD OR ASLEEP’

Since releasing their debut album ‘United States Of Horror’ in 2017, Ho99o9 have shared multiple mixtapes – including 2020’s ‘Blurr’ – EPs and singles. In July 2020, they put out the track ‘Pigs Want Me Dead’, which they called “a stark reaction to the horrors and everyday effects of police brutality against the black community”.