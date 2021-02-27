Holly Humberstone has confirmed that she’s recorded a new song with The 1975‘s Matty Healy.

Earlier this month, rumours of a track called ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’ surfaced after the song was registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Now, in an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week (February 25), Humberstone confirmed the collaboration, and that it will appear on her next EP.

Alongside the conversation with Corden, Humberstone also shared an eerie performance of the title track from her debut EP, last year’s ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’, shot in an underpass on the outskirts of London.

Watch the performance and her interview with Corden below.

Last month, Humberstone performed live versions of ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ tracks ‘Vanilla’ and ‘Deep End’ for the NME 100 showcase. Watch that performance above.

The singer also recently shared short film On The Run. The Lincolnshire musician stars in the Raja Virdi and Josh Sanger-directed clip, which was written by the duo in collaboration with Humberstone and filmed in a paper mill in the Midlands, close to the artist’s hometown of Grantham.

“This film pretty much sums up how I’ve been feeling this year,” Humberstone explained in a statement. “At times I’ve just wanted to run away and get the hell out of here.”

In a five-star review of the musician’s debut EP last year, NME wrote: “Soul-baring and candid, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ is a deeply affecting collection of songs that solely document Humberstone’s own personal fears and emotions, but the power and grace of her sentiments are sure to resonate universally.”