Holly Humberstone revisits her childhood home for new single ‘Haunted House’

Holly Humberstone has released a new single about the crumbling Lincolnshire home she grew up in, titled ‘Haunted House’.

Exploring themes of home, family and displacement, ‘Haunted House’ is the first new music from the singer-songwriter this year, and is taken from Humberstone’s upcoming EP.

In a statement, Humberstone explained how her childhood home shaped the people she and her family have become.

“With my sisters and I moving out and living separate lives, coming home feels very comforting and one of the only things keeping us all connected,” she said.

“The house is almost falling down around us now though, and we’ve realised that pretty soon we’ll be forced to leave. Loads of people have probably died here in the past but I’ve always felt really safe. It’s like a seventh family member. It’s part of me.”

‘Haunted House’ arrives alongside a music video filmed at Humberstone’s actual childhood house itself. By candlelight, the artist performs the song at a sheet-covered piano as the camera moves through the house. Her parents also make a guest appearance.

‘Haunted House’ is the first new material from Humberstone since the release of her debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ in August 2020.

Upon its release, NME called the EP “a perfect storm of hope, selfhood and pain”.

“Soul-baring and candid, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ is a deeply affecting collection of songs that solely document Humberstone’s own personal fears and emotions, but the power and grace of her sentiments are sure to resonate universally.”

In February, Humberstone confirmed a collaboration with The 1975‘s Matty Healy called ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’ would appear on the upcoming EP.