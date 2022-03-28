Honey Dijon is reportedly producing tracks for Beyoncé

Beyoncé has enlisted Honey Dijon to produce new music for her, according to reports.
Journalist Gregory Ellwood said on Twitter that he had “heard” that two tracks, and at least one video is planned from the collaboration.
“Heard Honey Dijon produced two of the tracks on Beyonce’s new album. at least one video in the works. no idea about the actual sound. …but holding out for a Beyonce house music era,” he said.
It has been pointed out that Ellwood has form when it comes to information about Beyoncé’s movements. He was one of the first to break the news that the singer would be providing the track ‘Be Alive’ to the film King Richard.
Beyoncé confirmed she was working on new music last summer. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she explained. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”
The star is yet to release the follow-up to her acclaimed 2016 album ‘Lemonade’, which came out in 2016. She released ‘Everything Is Love’, her collaborative record with Jay-Z, in 2018, as well as the visual album ‘Black Is King’ in 2020.
Yesterday, she performed a live version of ‘Be Alive’ to open the Academy Awards. She appeared from the tennis courts in Compton – where Serena and Venus Williams, whose father is portrayed in King Richard, grew up.
Be Alive’ was in the running for Best Original Song at the ceremony, marking the first time Beyoncé had been nominated for an Oscar, but lost out to Billie Eilish and Finneas‘ James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.
Smith won Best Actor for his role in King Richard, but the award was overshadowed by an incident in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.