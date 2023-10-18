Honey Dijon shares ethereal new track ‘Earthly Delights’

Honey Dijon has shared her latest track ‘Earthly Delights’, in collaboration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

The Grammy-award-winning producer teamed up with the whisky brand to create a track inspired by the brand’s latest limited edition release, the Blue Label Elusive Umami.

Per a press release, Dijon collaborated with master blender Dr. Emma Walker to “understand the blending process and tasting notes, to create a unique sound that pairs with the liquid, composing an immersive experience and culminating in the new work; Earthly Delights.”

Speaking of the song and the collaboration via a press release, Dijon said: “I pride myself on being a sonic storyteller. Transforming the biorhythms into music was something that interested me – music and rhythm exists in all parts of life in some way, creating music from plants added a random dimension to my process, which was cool. Thanks to Johnnie Walker and also to Emma, it was nice to collaborate in a new way.”

Walker went on to add: “Each expression of the Scotch whisky was hand-picked, allowing us to bring the unique character of this innovative blend to life which Dijon has captured perfectly in the new track – as a true feast for the senses, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami, needed the right sound accompaniment.

She continued: “Blending is a skill that’s as much an art as a science, we pull from our knowledge of all whisky types, similarly to the way Honey Dijon drew from her wealth of experience in music to create Earthly Delights, in a way that only she could.”

Dijon’s latest LP release was 2022’s ‘Black Girl Magic’. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Now well into her stride as a solo artist, with ‘Black Girl Magic’ Dijon has produced another collection of standout, all-inclusive house classics that’ll dominate dancefloors for years to come.”