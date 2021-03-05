Hong Kong music festival Clockenflap announces return this November

Hong Kong music festival Clockenflap has announced its return this November.

On March 3, the festival announced a three-day event taking place between November 26 and 2 at its regular venue, the Central Harbourfront Event Space, in the heart of the city.

Clockenflap did not announce any performers. “At the moment, we’re busy putting together a knock-out line-up, which we’ll share just as soon as we can later in the year,” organisers said.

Advertisement

The festival is also selling discounted “Blind Bird” tickets which will only be available until March 16. The “ultra-limited” tickets, which are priced at HKD1,188 for three-day general admission and run from HKD 698 to 758 for one-day general admission, can now be purchased on its official website.

Organisers say punters “can rest assured that full refunds are available on all tickets sold in the event of cancellation”.

Hong Kong began easing strict coronavirus restrictions on February 18. According to Reuters, the government allowed sports and entertainment facilities to open, and dining hours were extended.

The ease of restrictions also allowed beauty salons, theme parks, and cinemas to operate, with safety measures in place. However, the city continues to ban public gatherings of more than two people.

Regardless, Clockenflap organisers are optimistic that the festival will go ahead come November.

Advertisement

“Clockenflap is nine months away and we are seeing good indications that by then we will have the right circumstances to allow a proper Clockenflap,” co-founders Mike Hill and Justin Sweeting told Hong Kong Free Press.

“What shape this will take will unfold as the year progresses, but it has to be a Clockenflap as we know and love it.

“Given our confidence, we wanted to offer our fans the seasonal blind bird discount, and providing the reassurance that if the event cancels then there will be full ticket refunds given.”

Hill and Sweeting also told HKFP that health and safety precautions will be taken.

The new dates are slated to put an end to a years-long drought for the festival, which has had to postpone its event for two years in a row.

Clockenflap 2020 had to be postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2019, the festival was among a number of major events called off as anti-government protests shook the city.

In 2019, the festival had booked acts such as Halsey, Mumford & Sons, Lil Pump, The Kooks, Babymetal, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Idles, Deafheaven, Boy Pablo, and more.

In 2018, the festival – already in its 11th edition – hosted David Byrne, Erykah Badu, Interpol, The Vaccines, and Roni Size, among others.