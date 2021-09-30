Hong Kong music festival Clockenflap cancels its 2021 edition

Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival has cancelled its 2021 event, the Hong Kong music festival announced yesterday (September 29).

The festival, which had yet to announce its 2021 line-up, issued a statement on social media informing fans that its plans to return this November have been curtailed by restrictions on international travel, “recently tightened rules and regulations” on outdoor events, along with “the requirement for a seated audience and no food or drink consumption on site”.

“It is impossible to deliver a true Clockenflap festival experience,” organisers wrote, adding that they will announce details for its 2022 edition “in the coming months”. View the full statement here.

Ticketholders for Clockenflap 2021 will have their tickets honoured next year, with an alternative option for a full refund via ticketing platform Ticketflap.

Meanwhile, the festival will continue its series of Clockenflap Presents concerts next month, with a headlining show by Hong Kong singer-songwriter SOPHY on October 8.

Earlier this month (September 18), Clockenflap organised a one-day concert called Long Time No See, which featured 11 acts performing at MacPherson Stadium. It marked the organisers’ first music event by in over a year.

In March, the festival announced that it planned to return from November 26-28 after a two-year hiatus. At the time, festival co-founders Mike Hill and Justin Sweeting told Hong Kong Free Press that they were seeing “good indications that by then we will have the right circumstances to allow a proper Clockenflap”.

In 2019, the festival had booked the likes of Halsey, Mumford & Sons, Lil Pump, The Kooks, Babymetal, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Idles, Deafheaven, Boy Pablo, and more. It was ultimately cancelled due to anti-government protests that had taken over the city.