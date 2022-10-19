Hong Kong to ease restrictions on live performances and dancing in nightlife venues

Hong Kong has announced plans to ease pandemic-era restrictions on live performances and dancing in nightlife venues.

Starting October 20, indoor performances will be allowed once again after a two-year silence, though artists must take two PCR tests every week, as well as submit rapid antigen tests upon entering the venue, SCMP reported. The use of face masks is also encouraged as much as possible for performers.

Dancers in nightlife venues are also encouraged to mask up as often as possible according to the new regulations.

Live music has been banned in Hong Kong since April 2020 as the city has grappled with multiple waves of COVID-19 infections, with health officials reporting 5,622 infections and eight more COVID-related deaths on October 13.

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival cancelled its 2021 event due to restrictions on international travel, “recently tightened rules and regulations” on outdoor events, along with “the requirement for a seated audience and no food or drink consumption on site”. Ticketholders for Clockenflap 2021 will be honoured for a 2022 edition.

At the time of writing, Clockenflap has yet to confirm its plans for the 2022 festival, which usually takes place in November.

It had originally announced that it planned to return from November 26-28 last year after a two-year hiatus following the cancellation of the 2019 event due to anti-government protests, but opted to continue its series of Clockenflap Presents concerts instead of holding the festival.

Clockenflap organised a one-day concert called Long Time No See on September 18 last year, featuring 11 acts performing at MacPherson Stadium. It marked the organisers’ first music event in over a year.