HONNE and NIKI release new collaborative single, ‘Coming Home’

English alternative duo HONNE have shared their latest single titled ‘Coming Home’ with Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI.

The track arrived on major streaming platforms today (August 27) as their second collaboration, following last year’s brief ‘iloveyoumorethanicansay’. ‘Coming Home’ is a notch more upbeat than the rest of HONNE’s downtempo catalog, with the duo HONNE’s Andy Clutterbuck fanning his deepest desire to reunite with a lover.

“I’m coming home / There’s nowhere else I’d rather go / And I’ll be back before you know / ‘Cause baby, I’m coming home,” he sings. NIKI arrives as the other half in this affair, mulling over the distance between the two.

“I’ve been thinking how much I could do better / So many times I’ve let you down / Every single note and every letter / Can’t replace me when I’m not around,” she sings.

Listen to HONNE and NIKI’s ‘Coming Home’ below.

‘Coming Home’ is the latest preview of the English duo’s upcoming album ‘LET’S JUST SAY THE WORLD ENDED A WEEK FROM NOW, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?,’ which is due for release in October.

The track will receive a music video, due for premiere later tonight 9pm. The band shared a teaser promoting the clip in the style of a movie poster, adding “would you go and see this movie?”

Prior to ‘Coming Home’, the duo have released three other songs from the record so far – ‘What Would You Do’ featuring Pink Sweat$, ‘IDGAF About Pain’ and ‘Now I’m Alone’ with Sofia Valdes.

‘iloveyoumorethanicansay’, the duo’s first collaboration with NIKI, was a 30-second track taken from a full song that they have yet to release. It was included in their first mixtape, ‘No Song Without You’, released in 2020. “but trust us when we say – this isn’t the last time you’ll hear @nikizefanya x HONNE collab,” they tweeted upon its release.

Earlier this month, NIKI dropped a laid-back single titled ‘Every Summertime’. The track was accompanied by a music video starring rapper Dumbfoundead and Minari star Alan Kim.

In May, NIKI teamed up with fellow 88rising artists Rich Brian and Warren Hue for a ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ single, ‘California’.

In September 2020, the Indonesian musician released her long-awaited debut studio album ‘Moonchild’, featuring previously released singles ‘Switchblade’, ‘Selene’ and ‘Lose’. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s MC Galang called the record a “poised, genre-hopping debut from the 88rising star”.