Honne announce Asia tour with stops in Manila, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur

Alt pop duo Honne have announced their 2023 Asia tour, which will take them to Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia this May.

Honne will embark on a six-stop Asia tour this May beginning with a concert at the Zepp concert hall in Taipei, Taiwan this May 6. The duo will then head to the Philippines for a run of shows in three different cities, hitting Manila’s Araneta Coliseum on May 10 before heading to Davao for a concert at the Usep Gymnasium & Cultural Centre on May 12.

Their last show in the Philippines on this run will be held at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu on May 14. Honne will then travel to Singapore to hold a concert at the Star Theatre on May 18 before capping their Asia tour at Zepp concert hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 21.

Local pre-sales are set to begin this February 14 to 16, with general sales opening on February 17. Ticketing details for all tour dates can be found at organiser AEG Presents’ website.

In a statement, the band said of their Asia tour, “South East Asia is our second home. We love visiting and playing shows there so so much. That’s why we are incredibly excited to announce our May 2023 Asia tour. It’s been too long so this will be a really special one. Loads of music you’ve not heard live yet and obviously your old favourites too 🙂 Can’t wait to see you soon. Andy & James xx.”

The duo released their third studio album ‘LET’S JUST SAY THE WORLD ENDED A WEEK FROM NOW, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?’ on October 22 just prior to their performance at River Fest, having released four singles in ‘What Would You Do’ featuring Pink Sweat$, ‘IDGAF About Pain’, ‘Now I’m Alone’ with Sofia Valdes, and ‘Coming Home’ with Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI. It was their second such collaboration with NIKI, having released the brief track ‘iloveyoumorethanicansay’ together in 2021.

Honne’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

May 6 – Zepp, Taipei, Taiwan

May 10 – Araneta Coliseum, Manila, the Philippines

May 12 – Usep Gymnasium & Cultural Centre, Davao, the Philippines

May 14 – Waterfront Hotel Ballroom, Cebu, the Philippines

May 18 – Star Theatre, Singapore

May 21 – Zepp, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia