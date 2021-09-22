HONNE, SB19, December Avenue and more tapped for Philippines’ G Music Fest 2021

Philippines’ G Music Fest has announced its lineup ahead of its two-day virtual festival this weekend, which will feature HONNE, SB19, December Avenue and more.

This year’s festival – which will take place over two days (September 25 and 26) as opposed to last year’s single-day festivities – will also feature English singer-songwriter BEKA and Australian musician Vance Joy, per an ABS-CBN report.

Also scheduled to perform are Silent Sanctuary, Alamat, I Belong to the Zoo and The Juans. The virtual festival will be streamed live on organiser Globe’s official Facebook page.

While the event is free for viewing, it will only be available for streaming in the Philippines. Virtual attendees can play a series of challenges and catch previews of the performances on September 25 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm PHT. The full festival will air the following day, from 4pm till 10pm via the same Facebook page.

Headliners HONNE are scheduled to release their third studio album ‘LET’S JUST SAY THE WORLD ENDED A WEEK FROM NOW, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?’ in October. They released the single ‘Coming Home’ featuring Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI in late August.

SB19 released their latest EP ‘Pagsibol’ in July. The pop group are currently scheduled to perform for the FORTE: A Pop Orchestra Concert on October 17. This past weekend, group member Ken released his solo debut single ‘Palayo’ under the moniker FELIP.

Last year’s lineup featured LANY, Ben&Ben, SB19, UDD, December Avenue, Kiana, The Juans, and Messiah.