Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard has teamed up with New York singer-songwriter Amy Douglas to form the new group Hard Feelings.

The duo came together after Goddard reached out to Douglas on Twitter, tweeting at her: “Amy, can we make a thing?”

Now, the pair have shared their debut single as Hard Feelings, titled ‘Holding On Too Long’, via Domino Records. In a press release, Douglas said: “‘Holding On Too Long’ is the common denominator of the entire musical union of Amy and Joe.

Advertisement

“In this ‘opera of sad bangers’ here is its key aria, its ‘Un Bel Di’ from Madame Butterfly or the ‘Mad Scene’ from Lucia Di Lammermour, the unforgettable moment of the story wherein our heroine stands up defiantly and has her moment to wail, scream and cry her pain and fury centre stage to the world.”

The video, which was directed by Katie Paul, stars Douglas as she processes the fallout of a romantic relationship. Watch it above now.

Douglas has previously collaborated with the likes of Juan MacLean and Horse Meat Disco and wrote the track ‘Something More’ for Roisin Murphy’s recent album ‘Roisin Machine’.

Meanwhile, last year, Goddard joined forces with former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe for the collaborative single ‘Unknown Song’. It marked the first time the musicians had worked together and was inspired by a newfound feeling of connectivity whilst in lockdown.

Advertisement

Hot Chip released their latest album ‘A Bath Full Of Ecstasy’ in 2019. In a four-star review, NME said: “Amidst all the experimentation and extremes of this impressive album is a message about life: bathing in the moments of ecstasy will ultimately enable us to cherish and value life more, something Taylor epitomises on emotive closer ‘No God’ where music is literally hope.”