Listen to Hot Chip’s shimmering new single ‘Eleanor’

Hot Chip have shared a new single called ‘Eleanor’ – you can listen to it below.

The punchy, synth-heavy track is the latest preview of the group’s eighth album ‘Freakout/Release’, which is due to arrive on August 19 via Domino.

“It’s about the world smashing into you, waves crashing into you, all-encompassing pain, and how you have to walk through it,” frontman Alexis Taylor explained of ‘Eleanor’ in a statement.

“The verses are about separation when families are divided against their will. It’s about strong friends. It’s also about Samuel Beckett giving Andre The Giant lifts to school, and about how Beckett must have learned a lot from Andre’s wisdom.”

Hot Chip’s forthcoming new record will follow on from 2019’s ‘A Bath Full Of Ecstasy’. The project has also been previewed by the single ‘Down’, which came out in April. The band dropped three remixes of that track last month.

To mark the release of ‘Freakout/Release’, Hot Chip are due to perform a string of UK and European shows between August 18 and October 8. The stint includes a four-night billing at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

You can see the full schedule below and find any remaining tickets (UK) here. Tickets for the group’s in-store gigs can be found here.

‘Freakout/Release’ was written and recorded at the five-piece’s Relax & Enjoy studio in east London, and was particularly inspired by their regular live cover of Beastie Boys‘ classic tune ‘Sabotage’.

“The idea of being out of control is always there in dance music, in a positive sense,” Hot Chip’s Al Doyle said in a press release. Taylor added: “By the time we were able to be back together, we were turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly.”

As for the album’s lyrical themes. Joe Goddard said: “We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways. There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks.”