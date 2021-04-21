Upcoming girl group HOT ISSUE drop teasers for debut single ‘GRATATA’

Upcoming K-pop girl group HOT ISSUE have released teasers of the music video for their debut single, ‘GRATATA’.

HOT ISSUE are the first K-pop group from the newly established South Korean agency S2 Entertainment, which was created by CUBE Entertainment co-founder and former Chairman Hong Seung Sung. He left the company in early 2020.

The edgy, electrifying teasers feature two of the group’s seven members, Nahyun and Mayna, on brightly coloured sets with neon lights. The clips also hint at the potentially dance pop-inspired nature of the group’s debut song with their backing tracks.

S2 Entertainment originally announced the HOT ISSUE’s forthcoming debut on March 7 by uploading a teaser photo on the girl group’s Instagram page. On March 16, the agency revealed the group’s official debut date was announced along with an image that revealed the silhouettes of the unrevealed members.

The agency has since disclosed the identities of its seven members: Nahyun, Mayna, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin and Dain. They have also released a slew of group and individual teasers, highlight medleys and song covers by the members.

HOT ISSUE are set to officially debut on April 28 at 6pm KST with their first-ever mini-album ‘Issue Maker’, which will include the song ‘Gratata’. The project will also feature four other songs: ‘Dunga Dunga’, ‘Hide in the Dark’, ‘Purple’ and ‘We Go’.

In other K-pop news, I.O.I are confirmed to reunite next month to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their debut. However, only nine of the original eleven-member lineup will be participating in the live broadcast, according to media reports.