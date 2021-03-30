HOTSHOT announce disbandment after seven years

HOTSHOT have officially disbanded, their agency Star Crew Entertainment has confirmed.

In a press statement, Star Crew Entertainment said that the six-member boy group have “decided to wrap up team activities as of March 30, 2021”. “HOTSHOT’s activities as a group [have] officially come to an end, but we will provide abundant support for the members so that they can each display their abilities,” the statement said, per Soompi.

“We once again thank you for all of the support, and we genuinely apologise for bringing such sudden news to the fans who love HOTSHOT.”

Debuted in October 2014, HOTSHOT comprises the members Junhyuk, Timoteo, Taehyun, Sungwoon, Yoonsan and Hojung. They released several EPs during their active years together, with their most recent being 2018’s ‘Early Flowering’, before going on indefinite hiatus.

In 2017, members Sungwoon and Taehyun appeared on the second season of Mnet’s reality singing competition Produce 101. Sungwoon later joined the show’s project group, Wanna One, up until their dissolution in 2019 before making his solo debut with the song ‘Bird’. Meanwhile, Taehyun formed the outfit JBJ with other contestants on the show, but the group also disbanded shortly after.

On the other hand, Junhyuk and Hojung enlisted in the military last year.