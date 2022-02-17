Houg announces ‘The Biting Tempo’ album launch event

Singaporean chillwave singer-producer Houg has announced a audiovisual event to launch his debut album, ‘The Biting Tempo’.

The eventis set to take place at The Projector in Golden Mile Tower on March 12, a week after the album is released on streaming platforms. Houg will perform the album live, while a visual augmented showcase broadcasts simultaneously.

Tickets to Houg’s ‘The Biting Tempo’ launch event will go on sale from today (February 17) at 8PM Singapore time. A limited number of early bird tickets will be available at S$20, while general admission tickets cost $25.

In accordance with the Ministry of Health’s safety guidelines for COVID-19, the event will only be open to fully-vaccinated, recovered, or medically ineligible patrons, with mandatory check-ins via the TraceTogether app.

Due out March 4, ‘The Biting Tempo’ will feature previously released singles ‘Metro (4:35)’, ‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’, ‘Jarr’, ‘7 Ain’t Home’ and his most recent cut, ‘Department of Loved’ featuring Don Aaron.

‘The Biting Tempo’ will chronicle Houg’s turbulent time in Australia – where he resided from 2017 to 2020 – which was marred by failing relationships, immaturity and his lifestyle choices.

“The album captures the five stages of grief, catalysed by time, from denial to anger, to bargaining and then depression, and finally, acceptance. Time affects us all and it sways our life experiences,” Houg said in a press statement.