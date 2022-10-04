Houg, Coming Up Roses and more join final lineup for Taiwan’s LUCfest

Taiwanese indie music festival LUCFest has revealed the full lineup for its multi-day edition this November.

Singapore’s Coming Up Roses and Houg have been announced as the latest international additions to the lineup alongside UK songstress Helen Ganya and Korea’s FreezyBone. The acts will join an eclectic international lineup that includes previously announced performers Alec Orachi and Phum Viphurit from Thailand and Indonesian acts .Feast and Kuntari.

The festival will be held from November 3 to 6 across six stages spread throughout Tainan and will see a total of 71 acts performing, with 16 international acts booked in total. The festival will also be held in conjunction with a convention that will feature over 200 international industry professionals, including record companies, labels and festival curators.

Tickets for the festival are now available starting at TWD2,999 for a 3+1 pass that allows the holder to attend all performances. Daily passes are also available at TWD1,500 per day, allowing the holder to attend all performances for the day purchased, as well as a PRO ticket that additionally grants the holder access to all music conferences during the festival available at TWD3,199.

Get your tickets here.

LUCfest first began in 2017 and has gained a reputation for inviting performers from across the Asian region alongside international acts, with South Korea’s ADOY, Spain’s Cor Blanc, She’s Only Sixteen and Clara Benin from the Philippines and Japan’s Uqiyo among the acts who have performed at previous editions of LUCfest.

Alt rockers Coming Up Roses released their sophomore EP ‘Everything Is’ earlier this year on May 20. The EP included the previously released singles ‘All Our Time’, ‘Glass Stained Eyes’, and ‘Slingshots’ as well as a brand-new track titled ‘Would You Ever’. Their debut EP ‘Waters’ was released in 2019.

Singaporean chillwave singer-producer Houg launched his debut album ‘The Biting Tempo’ earlier this year in February. The record received a four-out-of-five star rating from NME‘s Daniel Peters, who praised the explorations the record makes into funk pop, soul, indie rock and other genres, resulting in a slowly moving yet vibrant record.

The complete lineup for LUCFest 2022 is:

Phum Viphurit (TH)

FreezyBone (KR)

O3ohn (KR)

Numcha (TH)

TRPP (KR)

.Feast (ID)

COMMON PEOPLE LIKE YOU (TH)

Alec Orachi (TH)

E-Prime (CA)

Helen Ganya (UK)

Coming Up Roses (SG)

Houg (SG)

我鳥 Goose (SG)

KUNTARI (ID)

NTsKi (JP)

Beats and Friends

布萊梅 Bremen Entertainment Inc.

陳翰 Chen Han

笑琴 Chill Qin

COLD DEW

汝妮 Dungi Sapor

鶴 The Crane

達摩樂隊 Dharma

破繭而出 EMERGING FROM THE COCOON

黃宇寒 Han x Rainy Knight

緩緩 Huan Huan

hue

我是機車少女 i’mdifficult

I Mean Us

島國未來主義 Island Futurism

JADE

葉穎 Leaf Yeh

Lilidelacrows

百合花 Lilium

LÜCY

草本藥師 MANAGONA

MassMan

NIO

OC Experiment

P!SCO

Robot Swing

鄭雙雙 SHUANG SHUANG

邱淑蟬 ShuChan Chiu

少女卡拉 Siàu-lú Khah-lah

TFAP

wannasleep

尋人啟事The Wanted

The Whisperer

野東西 Wild Thing

Yappy

Yokkorio

同根生 A_Root

Jinbo

黃瑋傑與山寮樂隊Huang Wei Jie & Submontane Band

葉鈺渟 Yu Ting Yeh

Blueman

洪安妮 Anni Hung

Molly

萬龍WANLONG