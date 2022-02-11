Houg enlists Don Aaron for new single, ‘Department Of Loved’

Singaporean chillwave producer and singer Houg has shared his latest single, ‘Department Of Loved’.

The track – uploaded onto major streaming platforms on Friday (February 11) – also features Singaporean vaporwave artist Don Aaron. ‘Department Of Loved’ features bright keys and synths, set against thick bass lines, crunchy percussion and a suave saxophone solo.

Listen to ‘Department Of Loved’ below.

‘Department Of Loved’ is intended as an extension of Houg’s previous single, ‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’, released in October 2021. While ‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’ tells the narrative of someone fighting to let go of a decayed relationship, ‘Department Of Loved’ shows them finally accepting what has happened and letting go.

The track was written from Don Aaron’s perspective, Houg revealed via a press release. “I found his thoughts and experiences over the matter of failed friendships could be really useful in helping me embrace the term of acceptance a lot better than I ever could do so myself,” he said.

‘Department Of Loved’ also marks the fifth single to be released from Houg’s upcoming debut album, ‘The Biting Tempo’. Apart from ‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’, the album – scheduled for release in March – will also feature previously launched singles ‘Metro (4:35)’, ‘Jarr’ and January’s ‘7 Ain’t Home’.

Don Aaron, on the other hand, released his sophomore album ‘FREEDOM?’ in June 2021. The album featured previously released singles ‘UUUU’ and ‘IT’S UR BODY’.