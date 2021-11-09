Houston police chief says he “expressed concerns” to Travis Scott ahead of Astroworld

The head of Houston Police claims he “expressed concerns” to Travis Scott ahead of last week’s Astroworld tragedy.

Eight people died and hundreds were injured in the “mass casualty” crowd surge at Scott’s festival in Houston, Texas on November 5.

Experts have since claimed that Astroworld organisers “weren’t prepared” for the huge crowds, while lawsuits against Scott and promotors Live Nation continue to grow.

Houston Police chief Troy Finner has now also issued a statement, saying: “I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event.

“I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation.

“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with Houston Police Department for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any unscheduled events. The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”

He continued: “As I have previously stated, our criminal investigation continues. We are asking for everyone to be considerate of the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

In the days following the tragedy, Scott took to social media to make two separate statements: a brief, written one on Twitter and a longer video posted to Instagram.

He also announced that he will cover the funeral costs of the victims and will link people up with free therapy sessions.

Meanwhile, the city of Houston has named the eight people who died as a result of the crowd crush that occurred during Travis Scott’s Astroworld set. The victims’ ages range between 14 to 27.

It has also been reported that a nine-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma after he sustained “life-threatening injuries” at the event.

Scott has since cancelled his forthcoming Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas this Saturday (November 13), with sources saying he is “too distraught to play”. Post Malone has been announced as his replacement.