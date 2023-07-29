Houston police release full report into Astroworld tragedy

Police in Houston, Texas have released a full report into the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival in 2021.

During a performance on November 5 2021, thousands were left injured when the over-capacity crowd surged towards the front of the stage during Scott’s headline performance.

10 people were killed by compressive asphyxiation during the show — with victims aged between age nine and 27.

Advertisement

Last month, it was revealed that a grand jury in Texas had decided that Scott would not face charges over the incident, and a full report has now been filed.

The 1,266-page report can be read in full here. It features eyewitness accounts from festival attendees, Astroworld organisers, police officers and more.

Scott’s lawyer Kent Schaffer said that the decision to not indict Scott had come as “a great relief” to his client (via BBC).

Schaffer confirmed in a statement that the jury had met, but chose not to indict his client. He also denied any wrongdoing from the rapper. “He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” he said. “Travis is not responsible. Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease [the victim’s] pain.”

At the time, Scott said that the tragedy had left him “devastated” but didn’t realise quite how severe the events were until he left the stage. Following the incident, thousands of plaintiffs came forward, asking for what tallied to be billions of dollars in potential damages.

Advertisement

Yesterday (July 28), Travis Scott released his long-awaited new album ‘Utopia’, which features contributions from Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, Daft Punk‘s Guy-Manuel, Bon Iver, The Weeknd, Sampha, Drake, James Blake, Young Thug and many more.