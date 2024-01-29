‘How To Have Sex’ movie soundtrack released

British DJ and producer Jacob James – also known as Jakwob – has released the soundtrack for How To Have Sex.

The soundtrack for the three-time BAFTA-nominated feature is available on all streaming platforms. It also arrives a week before the film’s US release on February 2. James and the film’s writer and director Molly Manning Walker, met a decade ago and remained close collaborators, working on various short films together throughout the years.

The DJ and producer has previously worked with the likes of Charli XCX, Little Simz, Shygirl, Nia Archives and more. How To Have Sex marks his feature-length debut as a composer and music consultant.

Speaking about composing the soundtrack for How To Have Sex in a press release, James said: “This film has been on such an amazing journey and to see it be received so incredibly well has been a joy to witness. Working with Molly has been an absolute dream, and with this being my first time scoring a feature-length film, I couldn’t have wished to do it with anyone else. Needless to say I’m very excited to share the full soundtrack with the world.”

‘How To Have Sex (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ track list is:

1. ‘Best holiday ever’

2. ‘Are chips vegetables’

3. ‘I thought you were the fun one?’

4. ‘Are you on your ones?’

5. ‘TARA TARA TARA’

6. ‘Two coats any bags? Yeah that’s 4 pounds’

7. ‘I’m asleep’

8. ‘Fuck the beach’

9. ‘He lives on my street’

10. ‘Oh ah malia’

11. ‘We got this’

In an interview with Crack magazine, James opened up about the initial conversations he had with Manning Walker regarding the score’s direction. “We were both just drawing from our own experiences. What was it like being in those club environments? What feelings does it bring up for you? I’ll be honest, I didn’t enjoy [revisiting that].”

He continued: “I was anxious, stressed and disoriented. But I’ve also had really great experiences, so we chatted about the juxtaposition of what it’s like to feel alone in a space that is full of people seemingly having fun.”

He also revealed that the film’s music was supposed to feel like a monster, “Like when you’re at a festival and you can’t get to sleep because the dance village is still going. And then it becomes a darker figure and takes over and it becomes angry.”

In a four-star review of ‘How To Have Sex’, NME shared: “As upsetting (and, in some cases, triggering) as How To Have Sex undoubtedly is, there’s also a lot of joy to be had too. For every shot of Tara, bleary-eyed and fighting back tears, there’s a matching one of her cackling along with Skye and Em, lagoon-blue WKD in hand, thumping bass in the background.

“Crucially, (and it’s not a spoiler to say), the film ends on an upbeat note, which was important to its star. “We wanted to show that there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” she told NME last month, “and that it’s gonna be ok. It’s possible to carry on past any trauma.” Hope, then, is the film’s lasting message. Hope that it’ll spark much-needed conversations. But also hope that they won’t be so needed in the future.”